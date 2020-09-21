Washington DC Mayor Bowser: DC Health Releases Updated List of High Risk States

Washington, DC (STL.News)– Today, DC Health released an updated list of high-risk states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons. Mayor Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2020-081 with requirements for all people traveling into Washington, DC from high-risk states.

Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order. This list should be used until Monday, October 5.

States that were added to the updated list include: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

States that were removed from the updated list include: California, Hawaii, and Ohio.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

All individuals coming into Washington, DC from high-risk states can find the full Mayor’s Order at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.

