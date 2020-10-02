Washington, DC Mayor Bowser Celebrates Record-Breaking Paving Season

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the District has paved more than 110 miles of roadway since March, surpassing last year’s total miles of roadway paved by 11% with more than two months of the 2020 construction season left to go. Mayor Bowser has invested more than $40 million in the District’s infrastructure in Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021.

“We are grateful to our team at DDOT for working tirelessly this year to improve our roadways and sidewalks and keep our city moving safely and efficiently,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through PaveDC, we’ll keep investing to achieve our bold commitment of eliminating all poor-quality roads in the District by 2024.”

Over the next two months, DDOT expects to complete an additional 39 miles of resurfacing, bringing the total of resurfaced roadway to 151 miles this year, weather permitting. A significant portion of the completed paving work, roughly 60%, or 92 miles, are local roads serving residential neighborhoods and schools, improving the quality and safety of the roadway for motorists and cyclists.

“Ensuring our roads, sidewalks, and alleys are in a state of good repair is critical to the safety of our residents as they travel all throughout the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “Mayor Bowser’s sustained investment in infrastructure has allowed the DDOT team to make these needed improvements and also have an actionable, efficient plan going forward.”

DDOT is also improving sidewalks and alleys under the PaveDC program. This year, DDOT has made 360 blocks (the equivalent of 45 miles) of sidewalks safer for pedestrians across all eight wards. More than 100 District alleyways have also been rehabilitated this calendar year. Since the inception of Mayor Bowser’s AlleyPalooza campaign, DDOT has repaired 761 locations and is on track to eliminate all poorly-rated alleys by 2024.

For more information on PaveDC, the District’s comprehensive paving plan, please visit ddot.dc.gov/pavedc.

