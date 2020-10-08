Washington, DC Coronavirus Data for October 7, 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) The District’s reported data for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 includes 68 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 15,765.

The District reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

70-year-old male

90-year-old female

Tragically, 634 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/data for interactive data dashboards or to download COVID-19 data.

