Washington, DC Coronavirus Data for October 7, 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) The District’s reported data for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 includes 68 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 15,765.
The District reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
70-year-old male
90-year-old female
Tragically, 634 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/data for interactive data dashboards or to download COVID-19 data.
