Washington County Man Victor Vasquez Indicted on Cocaine Distribution Charges

(STL.News) – Victor Aguero Vasquez, age 45, of Granville, New York, was arraigned last week on an indictment charging that he conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, and that he possessed firearms in furtherance of his drug distribution operation. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

Vasquez was arraigned on April 21 in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and ordered detained pending a trial before Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, Vasquez worked with a co-conspirator to possess and distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine between November 2018 and September 2019 in Saratoga and Washington Counties. Vasquez also possessed additional cocaine, drug processing paraphernalia, and multiple firearms at his residence.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted on all counts, Vasquez faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Vasquez’s co-conspirator, Nestor Cordero-Hernandez, age 43, of Fort Ann, New York, pled guilty in March 2020 to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE