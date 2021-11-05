Warren Man Sentenced for Threatening Social Security Administration Official

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that on Wednesday, Nov. 3, Judge J. Philip Calabrese sentenced Anthony D. Wilson, 35, of Warren, Ohio, to a three-year term of probation after Wilson pleaded guilty in June of 2021 to threatening an official with the Social Security Administration.

“Public servants should never be faced with threats of physical violence or intimidation in the course of their employment,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “The Social Security Administration employees threatened by Mr. Wilson are commended for the prompt and appropriate response to the threats made against them.”

“Mr. Wilson’s violent threats to murder a DDS employee who was performing their official duties are intolerable,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration. “The safety of SSA employees and contractors is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to hold accountable those who jeopardize or attempt to endanger their safety. I thank our law enforcement partners for their efforts in this investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”

According to court documents, in January of 2020, the Social Security Administration (SSA) began a review of the disability status of Wilson to ensure he remained eligible to receive benefits, which required Wilson to undergo medical examinations. At the conclusion of this review, the SSA determined that Wilson was not disabled and discontinued his benefits. Wilson later appealed this decision and, in order to consider the appeal, the SSA required Wilson to undergo further medical examinations and a Claims Adjudicator with the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Disability Determination Services, a contractor for the SSA, was assigned to the case.

On or about March 20 and March 21, 2021, Wilson left threatening voicemail messages on the work phone of the adjudicator threatening bodily harm to the adjudicator and other employees. Wilson made these threats in retaliation to the adjudicator’s work on Wilson’s pending case before the Social Security Administration.

As part of the investigation, federal agents obtained a copy of Wilson’s criminal history and discovered a number of prior arrests for making threatening statements and, in one instance, threatening to harm a police officer.

This investigation was conducted by the Social Security Administration – Office of the Inspector General. This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason W. White.

