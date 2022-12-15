Want to be a Better Fund Investor Next Year? Listen to This

Imagine being a chief investment officer. It’s your job to know the big picture, have courage of your convictions, and, crucially, perform your duties within the rules.That also means managing any behavioural and systemic risks that could creep into your work. In this podcast we ask one chief investment officer all about them.

In a special edition of Morningstar’s The Long View podcast, guest hosts Ollie Smith (UK editor) and Dan Kemp (global chief investment officer, Morningstar Investment Management) quiz Fundhouse chief investment officer Joe Wiggins on life as a decision maker.

The conversation starts with talk of Wiggins’ new book, which aims to help readers become better fund investors, but it also takes in a host of other topics along the way, including:

The problem with “star” fund managers;

What it means to be an investor and manage risk;

The plight of Abrdn in a turbulent year.

You can listen to the episode on the Spotify player below, but it’s also available wherever you get your podcasts. Happy listening!

