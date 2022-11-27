Voltas stock price up 1.3 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . rose 1.3 per cent to Rs 839.8 at 10:30AM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 12,901 shares with a turnover of Rs 1.08 crore till 10:30AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 73.03, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.49.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 9.16 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 844.85 and a low of Rs 828.25 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1347.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 804.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.17.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 1033.53 on November 28, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 870.16. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 47.97. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 31-Mar-2022, promoters held 30.3 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 26.19 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 27.84 per cent.