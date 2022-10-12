Volatility Incoming? Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Skyrocket – Cryptosrus

The Bitcoin price has been relatively stagnant in the past few days, hovering around $19,000 without much movement.

This might all be about to change soon as whales appear to have sent a huge amount of BTC to spot exchanges.

Data from the popular cryptocurrency analytics resource CryptoQuant reveals that the inflows to spot exchanges have soared.

This comes mainly from whale addresses holding between 100 and 1000 BTC, who have been sending BTC to exchanges in large quantities.

Commenting on the matter was a CryptoQuant analyst, who said:

It seems that whales want lower prices for Bitcoin. Transferring from wallets that have from 100 to 1000 Bitcoin in large quantities to the spot exchanges a while ago, the price could press down more and it could be a distribution to different wallets. But on the downside, I expect the negative scenario and take caution.

Meanwhile, the predominant sentiment on the market remains extreme fear. In fact, it has been increasingly fearful throughout the past few days as most of the cryptocurrencies trade within a narrow range with slow declines.

This article first appeared on CryptoPotato

