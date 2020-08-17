Visalia Police Arrest Rupp for Possession of Narcotics for Sales

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On August 17th, 2020 at approximately 0156 hours a Patrol Officer from the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a vehicle at Bollinger and Mineral King, in the City of Visalia. The driver, Suspect Rupp was found to be on active AB 109 probation for the transportation of narcotics. During a search of his vehicle officers located 1oz of methamphetamine, packaging material, a scale, and large amount of U.S. currency. Suspect Rupp was booked for possession for narcotics for sales.

