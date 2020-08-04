Visalia Police Arrest Nenad Rick Radojevic for DUI & Collision

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On August 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM, officers were dispatched to Lovers Lane and Walnut for a traffic collision. Upon

arrival, witnesses stated a black Honda Pilot, driven by Nenad Rick Radojevic, was traveling south bound on Lovers Lane. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole. The collision caused the vehicle to rollover and strike a pedestrian who was doing landscaping nearby.

The driver, sole occupant, of the vehicle was contacted and arrested for driving under the influence. The driver and pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and were transported to KDMC.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734- 8116.

