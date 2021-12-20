Visa Completes Acquisition of Currencycloud

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments.

The acquisition will empower Visa and Currencycloud clients and partners to provide greater transparency, flexibility, and control for consumers and businesses when making international payments or doing business in multiple currencies.

The acquisition builds on an existing strategic partnership between Currencycloud and Visa. Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform already supports over 500 banking and technology clients with reach in over 180 countries and will continue to serve and support its customers and partners across the industry.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network, and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

About Currencycloud

Banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere can make bigger, better, bolder leaps with Currencycloud. Currencycloud gives businesses the capability to move money across borders, and transact globally in multiple currencies, fast. Experts at what they do, their technology makes it easy for clients to embrace digital wallets, and to embed finance into the core of their business – no matter what industry they’re in.

Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than $100bn to over 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions, and Fintechs around the world, including Starling Bank, Revolut, Penta, and Lunar. Based in London with offices in New York, Amsterdam, Cardiff & Singapore, Currencycloud works with partners including Visa, Dwolla, GPS, and Mambu to deliver simple, clear cross-border infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, the US, and the EU.