Vi's Q2 net loss widens to Rs 7,592.5 crore amid higher finance costs, heavy customer losses

Vodafone Idea’s net loss for the fiscal second quarter widened to Rs 7,595.5 croresequentially from Rs 7,296 crore, dragged by higher finance and operating costs even as it continued to see heavy subscriber losses.

Quarterly revenue for the cash-strapped telco rose almost 2% sequentially and 12.8% on-year, to Rs10,614.6 crore in the July-September quarter, helped by the addition of 4G users who consumed more data and tariff hikes taken late last year.

Migration of customers to unlimited plans, more data consumption and price hikes pushed average revenue per user (ARPU) higher to Rs 131 from Rs 128 in the fiscal first quarter, the company said.

But the telco lost 6 million subscribers—versus 3.4 million in Q1—in the just ended quarter to 234.4 million, ceding more ground to rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, both of whom added users. Vodafone Idea though added 1.5 million 4G users to end with 120.6 million, which pushed up average data usage to 15 GB from 14.8 GB in the previous quarter.

“We are pleased to report a fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and 4G subscriber addition. Such performance is primarily driven by the continued increase in 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience,” Akshaya Moondra, chief executive, Vodafone Idea, said in a statement Thursday.

“We continue to remain engaged with our lenders and investors for further fund raising to make required investments for network expansion and 5G rollout,” he added.



Vodafone Idea, India’s only loss-making private telco, is the only carrier not to have given a timeline for the launch of 5G services, which, analysts believe, will lead to more market share losses. It hasn’t yet managed to tie up 5G equipment suppliers and vendors, which are pending clearance of previous dues. Its efforts to raise Rs 20,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity have been unsuccessful for over a year now.

The operator Thursday reiterated that its ability to continue as a going concern was dependent on raising additional funds, successful negotiations with lenders and vendors for continued support and generation of cash flow from operations, which it needs to settle its liabilities as they fall due. The company said it has met all its debt obligations.

Vi’s net debt stood at around Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Deferred spectrum payment obligations were at around Rs 1.37 lakh crore (including Rs 17,260 croretowards spectrum acquired in recent spectrum auction) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 68,590 crore that are due to the government. Debt from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs15,080 crore.

“The company has utilised extended credit period from some of its vendors. Further, during the quarter, certain vendors asked for immediate payment of their overdue outstanding,” the telco said. “The company is currently in discussions with them to agree to a payment plan.”

ET had reported that tower vendor Indus Towers had asked Vodafone Idea for immediate payment of its dues worth around Rs 7,000 crore, failing which it could cut off access to its sites. Indus subsequently said it has agreed to the carrier’s proposal of deferred payment of part of its monthly dues till December.

Vi’s board has also cleared the issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (ATC) to raise Rs 1,600 crore, subject to certain conditions, including the government converting accrued interest on deferred AGR and spectrum dues into equity. Vodafone Idea said it is still awaiting the telecom department’s letter on the conversion.

Vi said it will use the funds to repay dues to the US tower company, which stand under Rs 2,000 crore. The long stop date for OCD issuance is December 10, 2022.

“The engagement, cooperation and support through this transaction reflects ATC India’s underlying confidence in the company and its plans. Both parties remain committed to develop a top quality nationwide 4G and 5G network as well as contribute towards India’s digital transformation,” the company said. “We believe that this step will facilitate further capital raise by the company.”

The company’s trade payables rose 0.5% sequentially to Rs 15,029.8 crore. Its payables—part of its current liabilities—include dues to tower firms, network vendors and other suppliers.

Cash and cash equivalents declined sharply to Rs 190 crore end-September from Rs 860 crore at June end.

Vi shares closed 0.12% higher on BSE Thursday. The results were announced after market hours. The company’s net worth stood at a negative Rs 75,830.8 crore.

“A combination of elevated churn (4.3% compared with 3.5% in Q1), heavy customer losses and weaker sequential revenue growth versus peers (read: Airtel/Jio) has resulted in Vi’s continued underperformance and its inability to compete effectively with stronger rivals,” said an analyst at a leading global brokerage.

He added that the sharp surge in Vi’s finance and operational costs, particularly higher payouts towards marketing and customer acquisition costs, appeared to have also offset any potential gains from lower spectrum usage charge (SUC) payouts in the September quarter, reflected in the sequential fall in operating income and margins.

Vi’s quarterly operating margins narrowed to 38.6% from 41.6 % in the previous quarter despite lower SUC payouts, primarily on account of increased operating expenses, up 17.5% on-year to Rs 6,517.1 crore, and net interest and finance costs, which rose 20% on-year to Rs 6,033.1 crore.

