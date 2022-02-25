Virginia – Walgreens to Establish Center in Hanover County

Governor Youngkin Announces Walgreens to Establish Micro-Fulfillment Center in Hanover County, Creating 249 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Walgreens, an integrated pharmacy, healthcare, and retail leader, will invest $34.2 million to establish a Micro-Fulfillment Center for high-value pharmaceuticals at the Atlee Station Logistics Center in Hanover County. The new state-of-the-art facility will have automated machinery to maximize efficiency and allow for a flexible operating model, transforming patient and customer pharmacy delivery services and experience when placing online orders. Virginia successfully competed with several other states for the project, which will create 249 new jobs.

“The Walgreens Micro-Fulfillment Center in Hanover County will be located in strategic proximity to all East Coast markets and greater Richmond’s workforce, which will benefit from 249 new jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Walgreens is a household brand that provides critical pharmaceutical and healthcare services and I am proud that Virginia’s outstanding logistics advantages will play a role in enhancing customer delivery.”

“The pandemic has increased demand for providers like Walgreens to provide efficient services for a growing customer base, and its new, state-of-the-art facility in Hanover County will enhance the company’s supply chain,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This great project is a win for Virginia’s logistics industry, and we are confident that Walgreens will thrive in the greater Richmond region.”

“Fulfillment centers like this one in Virginia are dedicated to fulfilling retail prescription orders and play an important role in our effort to create the pharmacy of the future, one that further enables our store pharmacy teams to spend more of their time providing front-line patient care,” said Lisa Badgley, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “The greater Richmond area was selected due to its favorable business climate, able workforce, and premier location.”

“I want to personally welcome Walgreens to Hanover County, Virginia,” said Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chair of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and representative of the Chickahominy District. “The company’s capital investment adds to a growing cluster of bio and life sciences projects that are emerging and calling the Greater Richmond region home, which is exciting.”

“Greater Richmond’s strategic location continues to drive logistics projects to our region,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “Congratulations to Hanover County, which gains another bioscience supply chain company that values reaching 45% of the U.S. population within a day’s delivery.”

“The opening of Walgreen’s Micro-Fulfillment Center and the jobs it will create is great news for Hanover County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan T. McDougle. “Walgreen’s $34 million investment demonstrates their confidence in our region, its workforce, and our local and state governments. I know Walgreens made the right decision in locating this distribution facility here, and we are very grateful to them for choosing our county.”

“Walgreens’ investment of $34.2 million to establish a Micro-Fulfillment Center at the Atlee Station Logistics Center in Hanover County is outstanding news coming from Governor Youngkin’s office to the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Scott A. Wyatt. “I am pleased to see this announcement will result in the creation of 249 new jobs and that funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support Walgreens for this project. I am extremely proud to see continued economic investment in Hanover County and appreciate the contributions Walgreens has made to both Hanover County’s workforce and Virginia’s economy.”

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health, and beauty company, Walgreens’ purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

Walgreens currently operates over 200 stores in the Commonwealth and employs over 4,600 Virginians.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Walgreens’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Walgreens is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.