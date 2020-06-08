Virginia man Bryan Keith Presgraves, II sentenced for role in a drug distribution operation

(STL.News) – Bryan Keith Presgraves, II, of Luray, Virginia, was sentenced today to 24 months incarceration for his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Presgraves, age 22, pled guilty to one count of “Sale or Transfer to a Prohibited Person” in January 2020. Presgraves admitted to knowingly selling a bolt-action rifle to a person prohibited from having a firearm in March 2018 in Mineral County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

This prosecution was brought as a part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Co-located Strike Forces Initiative, which provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location. This co-located model enables agents from different agencies to collaborate on intelligence-driven, multi-jurisdictional operations against a continuum of priority targets and their affiliate illicit financial networks. These prosecutor-led co-located Strike Forces capitalize on the synergy created through the long-term relationships that can be forged by agents, analysts, and prosecutors who remain together over time, and they epitomize the model that has proven most effective in combating organized crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE