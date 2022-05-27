Virginia Governor Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

~Governor Signs 23 Additional Bills Into Law, Bringing Total to More Than 800 Bills Signed From the 2022 General Assembly Session~

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

“On April 27th, the General Assembly agreed to the vast majority of my recommendations, and today, I have taken final action on the remaining bills. While most of these bills were returned to me in an imperfect form, I firmly believe they offer a bipartisan path forward,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “However, select bills required essential changes. Therefore, I have vetoed seven additional bills that would not be in the best interest of the Commonwealth as my recommendations were not adopted. While the action from the bills passed during the 2022 regular session is now complete, I eagerly await the return of the General Assembly next week to send a budget to my desk that will offer significant tax relief for all Virginians while making historic investments in education, public safety, economic development, and behavioral health.”

Today, Governor Youngkin Signed 23 Bills Including:

SB 4, Senator Suetterlein, Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders

SB 24, Senator Locke, Eviction Diversion Pilot Program; extends sunset date, report.

SB 36, Senator Norment, School principals; incident reports, written threats against school personnel, etc.

SB 46, Senator Petersen, Emergency and quarantine orders, certain additional procedural requirements.

SB 163, Senator Peake, Surrogacy contracts; provisions requiring abortions or selective reductions unenforceable.

SB 192, Senator Mason, Local health director; qualifications

SB 199, Senator Mason, Rental agreement; agreement may provide occupant with option to designate an alternative contact.

SB 283, Senator Hanger, Removal of county courthouse; Augusta County; authorization by electorate

SB 345, Senator Barker, Driver’s license or identification card; indication of blood type to be noted on license or card.

SB 416, Senator DeSteph, Virginia Public Procurement Act; purchase of personal protective equipment

SB 575, Senator Mason, DGS; state fleet managers to use total cost of ownership calculations, report.

SB 672, Senator Dunnavant, Pharmacists; initiation of treatment with and dispensing and administration of vaccines.

HB 4, Delegate Wyatt, School principals; incident reports, written threats against school personnel, etc.

HB 158, Delegate Byron, Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders

HB 385, Delegate Sullivan, Relief; Morman, Bobbie James, Jr.

HB 517, Delegate Bulova, Chief Resilience Officer; clarifies designation and role

HB 526, Delegate Batten, Victims of human trafficking; eligibility for in-state tuition.

HB 717 , Delegate Filler-Corn, Unaccompanied homeless youths; consent for housing services.

HB 902, Delegate Avoli, Removal of county courthouse; Augusta County; authorization by electorate

HB 1063, Delegate Shin, Public accommodations, employment, and housing; prohibited discrimination on the basis of religion.

HB 1136, Delegate Krizek, Updating Virginia Law to Reflect Federal Recognition of Virginia Tribes, Commission on; established.

HB 1138, Delegate Reid, Loudoun County School Board; staggering of member terms, lot drawing, timeframe.

HB 1323, Delegate Orrock, Pharmacists; initiation of treatment with and dispensing and administration of vaccines.

Today, Governor Youngkin Vetoed Seven Bills Including: