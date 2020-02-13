Virginia Governor Northam Announces Cybersecurity Firm to Expand, Establish Headquarters in Stafford County

(STL.News) – Governor Ralph Northam today announced that GRIMM, a cybersecurity engineering and consulting firm, will invest $435,000 to expand and establish a corporate headquarters operation in Stafford County, creating 23 new jobs.

“Strong cybersecurity defenses are increasingly important to the stability of our economy and our democracy,” said Governor Northam. “Stafford County’s highly-trained workforce and proximity to the nation’s capital make it attractive to growing technology businesses. Virginia is proud to be home to a strong pool of technology and cybersecurity talent that help attract companies like GRIMM to our Commonwealth.”

GRIMM is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on solving advanced cybersecurity problems. With extensive experience in cyber mission support for national defense and commercial service improvement, the company works to develop business modernization practices and computing technologies through cybersecurity, sensors, tools, analytics, frameworks, modeling and simulation, automated testing, cyber range Installation, Operations, and Maintenance (IOM), consulting, and intelligence support.

“Tech talent was a major driver in GRIMM’s decision to expand in Stafford County and build on its customer base in the fast-growing Fredericksburg region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia is at the forefront of workforce development in the cybersecurity industry, helping impressive firms like GRIMM thrive.”

“GRIMM is excited about our new Virginia headquarters in Stafford County,” said GRIMM CEO Brian DeMuth. “This location will expand our advanced cyber consulting services to our Quantico-area customers and offers us access to the growing cybersecurity talent pool in the region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington to secure the project for Virginia and will support GRIMM’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We thank GRIMM for validating our belief, and for their investment in Stafford’s business community,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen from the Griffths-Widewater District.

“Stafford provides an excellent cybersecurity workforce that enables firms like GRIMM to expand quickly,” said John Holden, Stafford County Economic Development and Tourism Director. “Furthermore, our regional training programs are focused on cyber and smart technology training, certification, and entrepreneurship development.”

