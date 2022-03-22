Virginia Governor Applauds Worker Safety Board

Governor Glenn Youngkin Applauds Virginia Worker Safety Board for Removing Disruptive COVID-19 Workplace Restrictions

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin today praised the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board for their vote to remove unnecessary COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The board, consisting of former governor Ralph Northam appointees, evaluated the current COVID-19 infections in Virginia, mitigation strategies, and asserted that the COVID-19 virus no longer poses a grave danger to Virginians.

The governor issued the following statement on the matter:

“Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to reflect our current COVID-19 situation in Virginia. We are pleased with the board’s move and this vote signals that a return to normalcy in Virginia is not a partisan issue. We’re going to continue providing greater certainty and decision making power to businesses and workers in the Commonwealth as we move beyond the pandemic. With the removal of these regulations, it is undeniable that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

This vote follows the Governor’s clear actions to chart a path to normalcy and consistently update COVID-19 approaches through: