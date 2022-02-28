Virginia Governor – Alarm.com to Expand in Fairfax County

Governor Youngkin Announces Alarm.com to Expand in Fairfax County, Creating 180 New Jobs

~ Technology company to invest $2.6 million to expand research and development division ~

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, will invest $2.6 million to expand the technology research and development division at its headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 180 new jobs.

“Alarm.com’s exponential growth over the past two decades demonstrates that businesses of all sizes can succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This cutting-edge Virginia company is at the forefront of smart technology in a booming global industry and will make further advances with its expansion of tech research and development.”

“We are thrilled that Alarm.com has chosen to reinvest in Fairfax County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia offers the highest concentration of tech talent in the United States, catalyzing the growth of industry leaders like Alarm.com, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

“For more than 20 years, Alarm.com has been a leader in Virginia and we continued to grow in 2021, not only by our number of employees but also expanding how we hire talent,” said Victoria Schillinger, Vice President of Human Resources at Alarm.com. “Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life. It was only a decade ago that our company was 10 percent of the current size, and with our passion for research, development, and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team, and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, connectivity, growth, and development.”

“Alarm.com is one of Fairfax County’s most prominent technology innovators and we are thrilled that it is choosing to expand its R&D capacity and create more jobs here,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The company also has been an innovator in workforce development, and we look forward to using our Fairfax County-funded talent initiative to help it grow in the county.”

“Today’s announcement that Alarm.com will be expanding its operation in Fairfax County is a win for our region,” said Congressman Gerald E. Connolly. “As one of the nation’s leading cloud-based security firms, Alarm.com will be well served by Northern Virginia’s growing high-tech expertise and world-class education system.”

“Congratulations to Alarm.com on its $2.6 million expansion in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Virginia continues to be America’s top state for business. As a legislator, I am proud of all the collaborative efforts to make our Commonwealth a highly competitive and extraordinarily business-friendly state. Some of the world’s leading technology companies, such as Alarm.com, call Virginia home and continue to prosper here. I wish Alarm.com much continued success.”

“I want to thank the leadership of Alarm.com for expanding its presence in Fairfax County and for making a significant investment into our community,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “As a leader in home security using cutting-edge technology solutions, Alarm.com’s decision to keep its headquarters in our county confirms what we already know – the Commonwealth of Virginia is the hub of innovation and great jobs.”

Alarm.com is a Fairfax County-based technology company that has been pioneering smarter solutions that deliver total protection for millions of homes and businesses with one innovative and unified experience for a true smart property. The company’s platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT (Internet of Things) devices through its apps and interfaces. Alarm.com’s security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through its network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia and will create additional engineering positions within its research and development division with this expansion.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Alarm.com’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.