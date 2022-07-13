Virginia Companies Expand into Global Markets with Commonwealth’s Trade Accelerator Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that 11 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET, which now has more than 350 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

“The success of Virginia businesses both at home and abroad is key to maintaining a strong and resilient economy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The VALET program equips companies in Virginia with the resources they need to enter today’s global marketplace and increase trade opportunities for Virginia products. I congratulate these 11 graduating Virginia companies on their impressive export sales and am confident that their international success will contribute to the economic vitality of our Commonwealth in the years to come.”

“VEDP’s VALET program continues to have tremendous results helping Virginia businesses of all sizes expand into global markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “International trade fuels the economy and VALET is an invaluable tool that enables companies to develop increased revenues, and we are excited about the growth these graduates will experience as a result of their time in the program.”

“The VALET program positions Virginia businesses for success utilizing a proven combination of knowledge and resources to catalyze global sales,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “International trade makes companies stronger, more resilient, and more competitive in the global marketplace, and VALET is a critical vehicle to facilitate connections. We look forward to many more years of global success for these VALET program graduates.”

The graduating companies are:

Aeroprobe Corporation (Montgomery County)

Avondale Decor, LLC (Louisa County)

Federal Pacific (City of Bristol)

Morooka America, LLC (Hanover County)

Titan Systems Corporation (Loudoun County)

TMEIC Corporation Americas (Roanoke County)

Troika Solutions, LLC (Fairfax County)

Phoenix Integration (Montgomery County)

Phoenix Group (City of Chesapeake)

Patriot3, Inc. (Spotsylvania County)

Shockoe.com, LLC (City of Richmond)

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. There are currently 50 companies participating in the VALET program and 404 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the program since its inception in 2002.

Virginia exports over $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services are critical to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering 85 countries around the globe.

More information on the VALET program is available here.