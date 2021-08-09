Virginia AG Rejects That Trump Could Be Reinstated

Attorney General Herring Rejects Suggestions That Trump Could Be Reinstated At “election Integrity Rally”

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) At the Election Integrity Rally at Liberty University over the weekend, prominent Virginia politicians suggested to voters that Donald Trump could be reinstated as President of the United States. In response, Attorney General Mark R. Herring released the following statement:

“Not only is it dangerous and harmful to our democracy to spout conspiracy theories, it is woefully incorrect and legally impossible for Donald Trump to be reinstated as President,” said Attorney General Herring. “There is absolutely no evidence that November’s election results were fraudulent, in fact, an audit conducted earlier this year overwhelmingly confirmed the results of the election in Virginia, and similar audits have returned the same results in states across the country. I have stood up against Trump’s Big Lie from the start, and if these imbecilic, legally baseless attempts to reinstate Trump come to fruition, I will be in court that very same day to put a stop to it once and for all. It is time for this country to come together under President Biden and move forward towards a more unified United States.”