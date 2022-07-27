Violent Felon Sentenced for Gun and Drug Charges

A Norfolk man was sentenced yesterday to 30 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Oct. 6, 2017, Demetrius Antwon McGregor, 37, was arrested on a warrant in front of his apartment by members of the Norfolk Police Department Fugitive Unit and a Deputy U.S. Marshal. They recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband.

McGregor is a 9-time convicted violent felon, with prior convictions for both malicious and unlawful wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as four convictions for maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

As part of an investigation into his involvement in a suspected murder, investigators obtained a search warrant for McGregor’s apartment, where he was staying with his mother, and found in the bedroom closet 18 bags of cocaine; two assault rifles, one of which was loaded and had been reported stolen; four additional large-capacity magazines; dozens of rounds of .45 and 9mm caliber ammunition; and two digital scales.

The investigators also recovered from under the bedroom mattress a Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazine designed for the gun taken from his waistband, two additional digital scales sitting out in the open on top of a cabinet, and shoes that McGregor had previously photographed himself wearing and had posted on his Facebook page along with multiple photos of himself standing in front of his residence months before the arrest and search. The .45 caliber ammunition from the closet and in the magazine under the mattress matched the brand of the ammunition in the handgun recovered from McGregor.

