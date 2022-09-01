Vincent Sentenced for Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking

Auburn Man, Vincent Steed Sentenced to 10 Years for Fentanyl and Cocaine Trafficking in Androscoggin County

(STL.News) An Auburn man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland today for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced Vincent Steed, 42, to ten years in prison and three years of supervised release. Steed pleaded guilty in December 2021.

According to court records, on two separate occasions in June 2021, Steed sold fentanyl and cocaine from his apartment in Auburn to a confidential informant working with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

At the time, Steed was on supervised release in connection with a 2016 federal drug trafficking conviction. Judge Torresen imposed an additional two years of imprisonment on Steed for violating his conditions of supervised release, to run concurrently.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

Read more news relating to “Cocaine:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today