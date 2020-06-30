Victim of gunshot Identified as Jah’Shavia Taylor by Birmingham Police

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Jah’Shavia Taylor, (22), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., Birmingham Police Department’s North Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1223 12th Street North. Upon arrival officers discovered the victim unresponsive in a breezeway in front of her apartment door. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where she later succumb to her injuries.

There is limited details in this investigation. There are no suspect(s) in custody. Additional Information will be released as it comes available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

