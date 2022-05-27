Vernon: Rondell Chambers Admits Illegal Gun Possession

Vernon Man, Rondell Chambers Admits Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that RONDELL CHAMBERS, 31, of Vernon, pleaded guilty today in Hartford federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2020, Hartford Police stopped a vehicle in which Chambers was a passenger in order to arrest Chambers on outstanding warrants. When Chambers stepped out of the vehicle, he dropped a satchel containing a loaded Bersa Firestorm .40 caliber pistol. Chambers was arrested and the firearm was seized.

Chambers’ criminal history includes multiple state felony convictions for drug and gun offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Chambers is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on September 22, at which time Chambers faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Chambers is released on a $150,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elena L. Coronado and David Sheldon.

