Vermont Governor Phil Scott and DMV Announce Restart Plan for Driver’s License Services, Learner’s Permit Tests

(STL.News) – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced a restart plan for resuming driver’s license tests and a new service for Vermonters to receive their learner’s permit online as the state begins limited resumption of services paused due to COVID-19.

“As operations and services come back online, the DMV has found new ways to serve Vermonters and will continue to innovate,” Governor Scott. “I’m grateful for Vermonters’ patience as we adapt to new health and safety measures, especially young drivers who are eager to get on the road.”

Starting today, Vermonters can take the learner’s permit test online at the DMV website, dmv.vermont.gov. Those who pass will receive their learner’s permit in the mail within three weeks. This new online test is for a standard learner’s permit only and does not include motorcycles or commercial vehicles.

“We are thrilled to offer this new online option to Vermonters who are ready to start driving,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. “The COVID restrictions have required a temporary halt to DMV in-person transactions, but this new online service is another silver lining of the pandemic. As the DMV continues to modernize, we are now adding learner’s permit tests to the list of services that we provide to Vermonters online.”

Additionally, the DMV will resume offering driver’s license examinations next Monday, June 8. Starting today, customers who had a driving exam cancelled due to COVID-19 during March or April will be contacted by the DMV to reschedule their exam.

Beginning this Wednesday, June 3, customers who did not have a previously scheduled appointment may call and schedule a road test. To schedule exams, customers should call 802-828-2000. All exams are by appointment only. The DMV emphasizes that customers must wait until Wednesday to schedule new exams.

In order to move through the backlog of cancelled driver’s license road tests more efficiently, certified driver education instructors who are employed or contracted by a school may choose to be certified to act as agents of the DMV and be appointed as examiners to administer road tests for the issuance of standard operator and junior operator licenses. Students who pass the driving exam will be issued a temporary license, and a permanent license will be mailed to them within 90 days.

In order to administer driving tests, some DMV branch offices will reopen. Starting June 8, the Montpelier DMV will be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for driver exams only by appointment only. The South Burlington and Rutland DMV branch offices will also be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for driver exams and commercial driver’s license exams by appointment only. Customers who take the road test at a DMV location with a DMV staff examiner and pass will leave with a temporary paper license, and a permanent license will be mailed to them within 10 business days.

COVID-related safety precautions will be in place for all driving exams. All in-person transactions will occur outside. Driver’s test applicants will check in with the examiner and then wait in their vehicle prior to the exam. Applicants will be asked to sanitize their vehicle before the exam and leave windows open when possible to increase airflow. No more than two people may occupy a vehicle during a road exam, and both the applicant and the examiner must wear appropriate face coverings. Customers should not bring a guest into any location to maintain physical distancing. If a guest is essential, such as a parent, caregiver or translator, customers must specify that when making their appointment.

