Vehicle of Interest Sought: 400 Kennedy Street, Northeast – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:16 pm, the victim was changing their tire at the listed location. Four suspects brandished handguns as they exited a vehicle and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim did not suffer injuries as a result of the gunfire.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a blue Volkswagen Tiguan or Atlas. The vehicle was last seen bearing unknown DC license plates.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

