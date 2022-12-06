Vedanta to raise up to Rs 500 cr via debentures

on Tuesday said it is considering raising up to Rs 500 crore through debentures. Oil-to-metals conglomerate will raise the amount in one or more tranches.

“The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Friday,” Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading oil and gas and metals company with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. PTI SID MR