Vale to supply battery grade nickel sulfate to GM, boosting EV production plans

MF3d Vale (NYSE:VALE) said Thursday it signed a long-term agreement with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to supply battery grade nickel sulfate from its proposed plant at Becancour, Quebec, securing supply in support of GM’s fast-growing electric vehicle production needs in North America. Under the deal terms, Vale (VALE) will supply battery grade nickel sulfate, equivalent to 25K metric tons/year of contained nickel, for use in GM’s (GM) Ultium battery cathodes, sufficient to supply 350K EVs annually; deliveries are targeted to begin in H2 2026. Vale (VALE) said the initiative highlights its “uniquely strategic position to be the supplier of choice to the EV industry, leveraging its low-carbon footprint and market-leading position as North America’s largest producer of finished nickel.” The two companies also agreed to study ways to partner on advanced technology development and commercialization pathways to harvest recycled metals. The deal was announced as GM (GM) spotlighted its EV potential at the company’s investor day event.