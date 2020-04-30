Utah Gov. Issues Executive Order Temporarily Suspending Enforcement of Statutes for Expiring Vehicle Registrations

(STL.News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order temporarily suspending, through May 15, 2020, enforcement of statutes for some expiring vehicle registrations. The order is designed to grant a time limited leniency period to Utahns attempting to navigate closures and appointment-only registration systems at the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles.

The order is effective tomorrow, April 30.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles has announced plans to reopen their lobbies by appointment only, beginning Friday, May 1.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE