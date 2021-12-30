Utah Flags To Be Lowered In Honor Of Sen. Harry Reid

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered that the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah be lowered on all state facilities in recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Harry Reid.

Flags should now be lowered to the half-staff position on the day of Sen. Reid’s interment, which will be confirmed at a later date with an accompanying announcement from the Governor’s Office. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here.