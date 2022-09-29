Crypto

Using Bitcoin Derivatives To Discern Speculation From True Momentum – Bitcoin Magazine

September 28, 2022
Alexander Graham
This article covers some of the recent action in the bitcoin derivatives market, as well as touches on the evolving relationship between bitcoin and the legacy financial system.

The action in global capital markets has been intense, with massive volatility across currencies, more selling in bonds and a brief bullish deviation for bitcoin, which excited the bulls.