US-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, virtual United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABCs) concluded after two days of productive discussions. A senior U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, hosted Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the senior Turkmen delegation.

The ABCs began in 2009 so that our governments could discuss important policy issues. They continue to serve that important role, even as the global and regional situation have evolved.

During the consultations, the U.S. delegation reinforced support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Turkmenistan and reiterated our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and security in Central Asia through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The U.S. delegation reiterated the importance of condemning Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and of maintaining solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The delegations discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues including cooperation on strengthening border security, counternarcotics, and counterterrorism, as well as the need for progress on human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, labor issues, and education opportunities. Both delegations also discussed their growing engagement on climate action, trade and business, women’s economic empowerment, and regional connectivity of energy resources.

The United States looks forward to strengthening our efforts with Turkmenistan in all of these important areas and deepening the friendship between our peoples.