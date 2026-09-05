US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers

WASHINGTON, DC – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. military forces struck three Iranian crude oil tankers Saturday after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy warships operating in the region, according to US Central Command.

CENTCOM confirmed the strikes Saturday, marking another significant escalation in the continuing confrontation between the United States and Iran. The US military said an American aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple Iranian attacks and that no American personnel were injured.

The attacks are particularly significant because the United States (US) directly targeted vessels involved in transporting Iranian crude oil, increasing pressure on one of Tehran’s most important sources of revenue while raising new concerns about global energy supplies and maritime security in the Persian Gulf.

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at U.S. Warships

According to CENTCOM, the confrontation began when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy vessels patrolling regional waters.

The American vessels included an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer. CENTCOM said both ships successfully maneuvered away from the incoming attacks.

No American service members were harmed.

The U.S. military subsequently responded by attacking three Iranian crude oil carriers. CENTCOM described the tankers as vessels supporting the IRGC and said U.S. forces destroyed one tanker and rendered two others inoperable.

The Associated Press reported that the strikes occurred near Kharg Island, Jask, and the Gulf of Oman, spreading the American response across several strategically important areas connected to Iran’s petroleum industry and maritime operations.

Tanker Struck Near Kharg Island

One of the most consequential attacks occurred near Kharg Island, the center of Iran’s crude oil export infrastructure.

Iranian media initially reported that four U.S. missiles struck a tanker near the Kharg anchorage. Crew members were evacuated, and initial reports indicated there were no casualties aboard the vessel.

Kharg Island’s importance makes any military activity around the facility particularly noteworthy.

Reuters reported that Kharg historically handled approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. An attack on a tanker near the island therefore carries implications extending far beyond the loss or disabling of a single vessel.

The development also follows previous military activity involving Kharg. Reuters reported earlier this week that President Donald Trump said the island was being targeted as U.S.-Iran hostilities resumed after a period of relative calm.

Saturday’s confrontation demonstrates that the region remains highly volatile.

U.S. Pressure on Iran’s Oil Trade Intensifies

The United States has increasingly targeted Iran’s ability to move petroleum by sea as part of its broader campaign against Tehran.

CENTCOM announced in June that U.S. forces had disabled vessels accused of violating the American blockade against Iran. On June 10, for example, U.S. forces disabled the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman after CENTCOM said the tanker attempted to transport Iranian oil.

CENTCOM said an American aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into that vessel’s engine room after its crew repeatedly failed to comply with U.S. instructions.

At that point, CENTCOM reported that U.S. forces had disabled nine vessels that did not comply with the blockade, redirected 135 ships and permitted 42 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance to pass.

The latest operation is different in one important respect: CENTCOM says Saturday’s tanker strikes followed direct ballistic missile attacks against American Navy vessels.

That sequence substantially increases the military significance of the confrontation.

Renewed U.S.-Iran Fighting

Saturday’s strikes follow another round of American attacks against Iranian military infrastructure earlier this week.

CENTCOM announced Sept. 1 that American forces had completed a wave of strikes against IRGC targets inside Iran.

Those targets included air-defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. CENTCOM said those attacks followed attempted IRGC strikes against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and American service members.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members were operating across the Middle East when CENTCOM announced those strikes.

President Trump also warned Tehran against additional retaliation following the earlier American military operations. Reuters reported Sept. 1 that Trump characterized those strikes as justified and threatened larger attacks if Iran retaliated.

Iran nevertheless continued military operations against U.S. and regional targets.

The result has been a renewed cycle of attack and counterattack with potentially serious consequences for shipping, oil production and the broader Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Critical

One of the biggest risks surrounding the confrontation involves the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman is among the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

Before the current conflict, approximately one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters reporting.

Disruptions there can therefore affect oil markets even when production facilities themselves remain operational.

Tankers may become reluctant to enter the region. Insurance costs can increase. Shipping companies may demand higher rates, and producers may struggle to move crude to international customers.

Those concerns have already become visible.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply amid attacks on vessels and the broader confrontation. Ship-tracking data cited by Reuters showed only five commodity vessels transiting the strait on one recent Saturday, compared with 31 during the previous weekend. Before the war, more than 130 ships per day traveled through the waterway.

Saturday’s direct confrontation between Iranian ballistic missiles and U.S. Navy warships adds another layer of risk.

Oil Markets Face Another Geopolitical Shock

Oil prices have already reflected heightened uncertainty surrounding Iran.

Reuters reported Brent crude around $96.28 per barrel amid concerns over the conflict and potential interruptions to energy supplies.

The latest tanker attacks could increase market concerns when trading resumes, particularly if Iran retaliates against additional American forces, commercial vessels or regional oil infrastructure.

The central question for energy markets is no longer simply whether Iranian oil exports decline.

Traders must also assess whether fighting could interfere with petroleum shipments from other major Persian Gulf producers.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and other producers depend heavily on maritime routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz.

A prolonged disruption could therefore affect significantly more oil than Iran alone exports.

Why Kharg Island Matters

Kharg Island represents an especially sensitive component of the confrontation because of its role in Iran’s petroleum industry.

Located in the Persian Gulf off Iran’s coast, the island has long served as the country’s primary crude oil export terminal.

Iran’s economy remains heavily dependent on petroleum revenues despite years of sanctions and international pressure. Restricting Tehran’s ability to export crude consequently creates both military and economic pressure.

Destroying or disabling tankers can reduce available shipping capacity. Threatening vessels near loading facilities can also discourage commercial operators from participating in Iranian petroleum exports.

However, military operations around major energy infrastructure introduce another risk: damage could potentially cause fires, oil spills or extended interruptions to export operations.

There was no immediate indication Saturday that the tanker strike near Kharg Island had caused major damage to the island’s export facilities.

Risk of Further Retaliation

Attention now turns to Iran’s response.

The IRGC possesses ballistic missiles, drones and other weapons capable of threatening American military facilities and vessels throughout the region.

Iran can also exert pressure through maritime operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States, meanwhile, maintains extensive military capabilities across the Middle East and has demonstrated its willingness to attack Iranian military and maritime targets.

That creates the possibility of a continuing retaliatory cycle.

The situation has already escalated considerably during the past week. U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets Sept. 1, while Iran subsequently launched attacks against regional targets. Saturday’s ballistic missile launches against two American warships — followed by U.S. strikes against three Iranian tankers — represent the latest stage of that escalation.

What Happens Next

Several developments will determine whether Saturday’s confrontation becomes a limited exchange or the beginning of another broader round of fighting.

The first will be Iran’s military response.

Any attack against additional U.S. warships, American bases, or commercial shipping could trigger further strikes from the United States.

The second issue will be the condition of Iran’s oil-export infrastructure. Damage confined to individual tankers would have different economic consequences than sustained attacks against terminals or loading facilities.

The third issue will be shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A further reduction in commercial traffic could put upward pressure on transportation costs and potentially oil prices, particularly if shipowners and insurers determine that the risks of entering the Persian Gulf have increased.

Finally, diplomatic activity will remain important. Previous attempts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran have repeatedly been interrupted by renewed military confrontations.

For now, CENTCOM’s announcement establishes that the United States has directly attacked three Iranian crude oil carriers after what the U.S. military says were ballistic missile attacks against two American Navy warships.

One tanker was destroyed, and two were rendered inoperable, according to CENTCOM. No American personnel were injured, and initial Iranian reporting indicated no casualties among the tanker crews.

With one of the attacks occurring near Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island and international shipping already under severe pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday’s confrontation adds another major source of uncertainty for the Middle East and global energy markets.

Sources: U.S. Central Command statement, Reuters, and The Associated Press.