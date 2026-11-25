NEW YORK, NY — November 25, 2026 — STL.News — The U.S. stock market today closed mixed as investors weighed inflation, technology valuations and corporate earnings prospects. The Dow recovered into positive territory on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished below Tuesday’s closing levels. Small-cap stocks also advanced, demonstrating that weakness in major technology companies did not extend uniformly across the equity market.

U.S. stock market today: Closing snapshot

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 50,182.95, up 164.25 points (0.33%).

S&P 500: 7,182.78, down 18.31 points (0.25%).

Nasdaq Composite: 23,585.80, down 147.73 points (0.62%).

Russell 2000: 2,704.06, up 19.12 points (0.71%).

Figures represent the regular-session close, using the Associated Press closing report for consistent index levels and calculating percentage changes from the previous close. The S&P 500 recovered from an intraday decline of approximately 3.2%, while the Nasdaq had fallen more than 4% earlier in trading.

U.S. Stock Market Today: Why Wall Street Recovered

The reversal in the stock market today illustrates the difference between the direction of the market at a particular moment and the eventual outcome of an entire trading day. Early selling reflected several overlapping concerns: technology valuations, trade restrictions and the cost of money. As prices declined, buyers returned to selected areas of the market. That response helped stabilize the major averages without eliminating their underlying risks.

The U.S. stock market today illustrates why closing prices alone cannot fully describe volatility.

A recovery of this magnitude does not necessarily establish a durable market bottom. It does, however, show that the willingness to purchase stocks at lower valuations remained present. For readers following daily market news, the closing figures should be considered alongside the intraday trading range. A modest loss at the closing bell can conceal an unusually turbulent session.

AI Stocks and the U.S. Stock Market Today

Nvidia shares ended nearly 4% lower, according to Yahoo Finance’s closing coverage. The decline followed renewed questions about the financial returns that companies can earn on extensive artificial intelligence investments. Earlier this week, the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive had supported a powerful relief rally. Read the related STL.News coverage of Nvidia’s leadership change.

The economics of AI extend beyond semiconductor sales. Data centers require electricity, cooling, networking equipment, construction and financing. Companies purchasing these systems must ultimately demonstrate that the resulting revenue or operational savings justify their spending. The timing of that payoff can be as important to investors as its eventual size.

Higher financing costs make this calculation more demanding. A project expected to generate cash several years in the future is generally worth less in present-value terms when the required return rises. This is one reason why technology valuations can be sensitive to shifts in interest-rate expectations even when demand for computing capacity remains substantial.

Inflation and GDP complicate Federal Reserve outlook

Why inflation matters to the U.S. stock market today

Wednesday’s economic releases offered a combination of resilient growth and elevated inflation. The third-quarter estimate of annualized real GDP growth was revised from 3.4% to 4.3%. October’s personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.3% from September and 3.8% from a year earlier. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 3.3% annually, according to Reuters economic reporting.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis release also reported monthly personal income growth of 0.7%, disposable income growth of 0.8% and consumer expenditure growth of 0.3%. These figures are nominal unless otherwise specified.

Economic expansion can support corporate sales and employment, but strong demand alongside persistent inflation creates a difficult policy environment. If the Federal Reserve believes that price pressures remain too strong, additional monetary tightening could become necessary. Conversely, weaker growth would introduce a different set of risks for corporate profits.

The stock market today reflects two competing consequences of strong economic data. Improved demand can benefit businesses, while more restrictive monetary policy can raise borrowing expenses and lower the valuations placed on future earnings. Expectations of a December rate increase are not equivalent to an announced Federal Reserve decision. The outcome remains dependent on the economic evidence and policymakers’ assessment.

Tariff uncertainty adds another layer of risk

Trade policy contributed to volatility in the stock market today. Reports described new proposed U.S. tariffs affecting major trading partners, with implementation potentially following a public comment process. The measures should not be confused with duties already collected at the border.

Import restrictions can affect businesses differently depending on where they obtain components, manufacture products and sell finished goods. A domestic manufacturer competing primarily with imports could benefit from reduced foreign competition, while an importer might face higher acquisition costs. Companies with multinational supply chains could encounter both effects.

Whether businesses pass higher costs to customers, negotiate with suppliers or accept smaller profit margins depends on their competitive position. That uncertainty can make earnings forecasts less reliable. It also explains why trade developments matter to the Federal Reserve: changes in import prices may influence inflation, although their ultimate effect depends on the broader economy.

What the Dow and Russell 2000 gains reveal

The Dow’s positive close and the Russell 2000’s stronger percentage advance provide important context for the U.S. stock market today. The Nasdaq Composite contains substantial exposure to technology companies, while the Dow is a price-weighted group of 30 large businesses. The S&P 500 is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, and the Russell 2000 measures a smaller-company segment of the market.

Because these benchmarks measure different groups of securities using different methodologies, they need not move together. A large decline in a heavily weighted company can pull a capitalization-weighted index lower even when many individual stocks are advancing. Similarly, a positive Dow reading does not automatically establish that the broader market is healthy.

For readers tracking the U.S. stock market today, the difference between the four benchmarks is particularly useful.

Wednesday’s divergent results suggest that investors were reassessing exposure to various business models rather than rejecting every category of stock. Whether this becomes a sustained rotation will require evidence across subsequent sessions.

Bond yields and the cost of financing

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to approximately 4.84% during Wednesday’s market activity, according to Reuters global markets reporting. Bond prices and yields generally move in opposite directions.

It is possible for longer-term yields to decline even while expectations for a near-term Federal Reserve increase strengthen. Treasury prices reflect expectations about future inflation, economic activity and demand for relatively secure assets over different time horizons. The federal funds rate, by contrast, is an overnight policy rate.

These distinctions help explain the stock market today and matter outside Wall Street. Treasury yields influence the financing environment for mortgages and corporate borrowing, though individual loan rates also reflect credit risk, lender pricing and other conditions. Businesses planning expansions must consider the cost of obtaining capital alongside expected customer demand.

Stock Market Today: Thanksgiving Trading Hours

Date Regular equity session (ET) Thursday, November 26 Closed Friday, November 27 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday, November 30 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq observe Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26. On Black Friday, November 27, regular equity trading ends at 1 p.m. Eastern, or noon Central. Normal hours resume Monday, November 30. The official schedules are available from the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Shortened sessions can have different liquidity conditions from ordinary trading days. News released during the holiday may also accumulate before the next regular opening. Neither circumstance guarantees a particular direction for stock prices.

U.S. Stock Market Today: What Comes Next

Several questions remain unresolved heading into Friday. Will semiconductor shares stabilize? Will investors continue favoring other sectors over technology? Will further details about trade policy change assumptions about inflation or corporate margins? The holiday shopping period also offers an opportunity to assess consumer demand, although early sales anecdotes should not be mistaken for comprehensive economic statistics.

The U.S. stock market today demonstrated that strong economic growth and equity market volatility can coexist. Company earnings, financing costs and policy uncertainty all influence the price investors are willing to pay for future profits. Wednesday’s late recovery is encouraging evidence of demand at lower prices, but it does not establish that the concerns driving the morning decline have disappeared.

U.S. Stock Market Today: Frequently Asked Questions

Did the stock market today finish higher or lower?

The major indexes finished mixed. The Dow gained 0.33% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.71%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined.

Why did technology stocks struggle?

Concerns about AI investment returns, financing costs and valuations weighed on technology shares.

Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?

No. Regular equity trading resumes Friday, November 27, with an early close at 1 p.m. Eastern.

What economic indicators matter after Thanksgiving?

Inflation, Treasury yields, consumer spending and Federal Reserve communications remain important indicators for interpreting the U.S. stock market today and in subsequent sessions. Readers can consult the Federal Reserve monetary policy resources for official policy announcements.

Follow STL.News for continuing financial news and market coverage.

This article is for informational purposes and is not investment advice. Market conditions and reported figures may be revised.