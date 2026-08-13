Yuniel Lima-Santos Pleads Guilty in Smuggling Case

TAMPA, FL – August 13, 2026 (STL.News) Yuniel Lima-Santos, a 31-year-old Cuban national living in Tampa, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple federal charges stemming from what prosecutors describe as an international operation that smuggled Cuban nationals into the United States, submitted fraudulent immigration applications, and moved proceeds through financial transactions and a shell company.

Lima-Santos pleaded guilty to nine federal counts, including conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for financial gain, five counts of alien smuggling for financial gain, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and conspiracy to conceal money laundering instruments, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The guilty plea represents another conviction in a sprawling federal investigation involving 12 defendants and an organization prosecutors say encouraged or induced thousands of Cuban nationals to enter the United States through the southern border or through fraudulent use of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, known as ESTA.

Prosecutors Detail International Smuggling Operation

According to court documents cited by the Justice Department, Lima-Santos conspired with others to operate an alien smuggling organization that promoted its services through multiple social media platforms.

Federal prosecutors said the organization marketed both smuggling and fraudulent visa services to Cuban nationals and others seeking entry into the United States.

One method involved helping Cuban nationals falsely claim European citizenship so they could attempt to enter the United States through the Visa Waiver Program using ESTA.

Cuban nationals are not eligible for ESTA, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said members of the organization filed hundreds of fraudulent ESTA applications with U.S. Customs and Border Protection using fabricated documents and false addresses. Applications allegedly represented that individuals had not been in Cuba since 2011 even though prosecutors said they were physically in Cuba when their applications were submitted.

The operation went beyond immigration paperwork.

According to the Justice Department, Lima-Santos helped arrange transportation from countries of origin, including Cuba, into the United States. His activities included purchasing international and domestic airline tickets used to move people into and throughout the country.

Lima-Santos Admits Role in Smuggling Five People

Federal prosecutors said Lima-Santos and co-defendant Frandy Aragon-Diaz smuggled five people into the United States.

Lima-Santos also admitted assisting Aragon-Diaz with bringing Cuban women illegally into the United States. According to the Justice Department, the women worked in strip clubs after arriving in the country to repay debts associated with their smuggling.

The financial scale of the broader operation was also significant.

Customers were charged between $1,500 and $40,000 for smuggling services, according to prosecutors. Members of the organization sometimes chartered private aircraft to transport groups.

Prosecutors said Lima-Santos and his co-defendants regularly moved money to businesses and destinations outside the United States, including through transactions used to purchase international airline tickets.

Between 2021 and 2024 alone, Lima-Santos transmitted more than $600,000 from the United States to international recipients to purchase flights for people entering the country unlawfully, according to the Justice Department.

Shell Company Used to Move Money

The money-laundering component of the case involved a Florida company that prosecutors characterized as a shell business.

According to court documents, Lima-Santos filed articles of incorporation in Florida for a company that had no employees, payroll or reported income.

Federal prosecutors said the company was nevertheless used to move money obtained from alien smuggling and conceal the source and nature of the proceeds.

Florida corporate records also connect Lima-Santos to businesses in Tampa. State records identify him in management and registered agent roles associated with companies operating in the Tampa area.

The financial transactions were part of the basis for the money-laundering charges to which Lima-Santos has now pleaded guilty.

Twelve Defendants Charged in Federal Case

Lima-Santos is one of 12 people charged in a superseding indictment announced by federal authorities in September 2025.

The original indictment described an alleged multinational and multiyear operation involving alien smuggling, asylum fraud and money laundering.

At the time, federal prosecutors alleged that defendants used a purported immigration-services business to facilitate fraudulent immigration filings and help move people into the United States.

The 12 defendants named in the superseding indictment were Lazaro Alain Cabrera-Rodriguez, Yuniel Lima-Santos, Liannys Yaiselys Vega-Perez, Marianny Lucia Lopez-Torres, Frandy Aragon-Diaz, Erik Ventura-Castro, Miguel Alejandro Martinez Vasconcelos, Walbis Pozo-Dutel, Emanuel Martinez Gonzalez, Luis Emmanuel Escalona-Marrero, Layra Libertad Treto Santos and Gisleivy Peralta Consuegra.

The case has progressed considerably since those charges were announced.

The Justice Department said Thursday that Vega-Perez, Martinez Vasconcelos, Treto Santos, Martinez Gonzalez, Pozo-Dutel and Escalona-Marrero have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Another defendant, Erik Ventura-Castro, pleaded guilty May 7 to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for financial gain and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Ventura-Castro was sentenced in July to 30 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Ventura-Castro transmitted more than $97,000 from the United States to the Cayman Islands, Colombia and Mexico to purchase airline tickets associated with unlawful entries into the United States.

Two other defendants, Lazaro Alain Cabrera-Rodriguez and Gisleivy Peralta Consuegra, are awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 21, according to the Justice Department. The charges against defendants who have not pleaded guilty remain allegations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Joint Task Force Alpha Leads Federal Effort

The investigation was supported through Joint Task Force Alpha, the Justice Department initiative focused on major human smuggling and trafficking organizations.

The Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security established the task force to combine federal investigative and prosecutorial resources against organizations involved in human smuggling and trafficking throughout the Americas.

The Justice Department said the initiative has resulted in more than 477 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers and significant facilitators of smuggling or trafficking operations, along with more than 431 U.S. convictions and more than 370 significant prison sentences.

The Tampa investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations in Tampa, the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

HSI’s Human Smuggling Unit in Washington and Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center International Interdiction Task Force also provided assistance. Authorities in the Cayman Islands assisted federal investigators.

Trial Attorney Amanda Brown of the Justice Department Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney Derry for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

Lima-Santos Awaits Federal Sentencing

Lima-Santos’ guilty plea means the case against him now moves to the sentencing phase.

Federal prosecutors said a sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Although the statutory maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, that does not mean Lima-Santos will necessarily receive a 20-year sentence.

A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, the offenses of conviction, and other factors required under federal law.

His plea adds another conviction to a federal prosecution that began with allegations against a dozen defendants and has produced a growing number of guilty pleas and at least one prison sentence.

The Justice Department announced Lima-Santos’ guilty plea on Aug. 13 as part of its continuing prosecution of the international smuggling and money-laundering operation.

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