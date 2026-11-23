Stock market today: Nasdaq climbs 6.51% as Nvidia leads a broad recovery following last week’s sell-off.

NEW YORK, NY — November 23, 2026 — STL.News — American equities staged a powerful recovery Monday as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive and investors returned to technology shares. The advance ended seven consecutive declining sessions for the S&P 500. Reuters and Associated Press reported substantial gains across the major benchmarks as Wall Street entered the Thanksgiving trading week.

The recovery was not confined to semiconductor manufacturers. Smaller companies and traditional blue-chip stocks also advanced, although the Nasdaq delivered the strongest percentage performance among the four major benchmarks. The session provided relief to investors without resolving the financial and economic questions behind the previous week’s losses.

Stock market today: closing snapshot

Index Close Point gain Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 49,595.31 1,447.98 3.01% S&P 500 7,237.17 326.78 4.73% Nasdaq Composite 24,089.56 1,471.82 6.51% Russell 2000 2,669.66 87.87 3.40%

These figures represent the regular trading session. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.92% in afternoon trading, while the VIX stood at 26.62 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern. West Texas Intermediate crude was reported near $80.32 per barrel. These additional indicators reflect different market reporting times.

Nvidia leads the technology recovery

Nvidia shares finished around $165.05, rising approximately 31.5% after the company reinstated Huang. Reuters reported that President Donald Trump said he had secured an agreement with the company’s board concerning the executive’s return. The news provided a catalyst for an equity market already showing indications of a rebound in futures trading.

Nvidia occupies an important position in the infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence. Its products serve customers developing machine learning systems, cloud computing platforms and advanced data centers. Consequently, confidence in its business strategy can influence expectations for numerous other publicly traded companies.

The price reaction demonstrates the importance investors attach to continuity in leadership at companies undertaking complex technological and commercial projects. It does not establish that every uncertainty concerning semiconductor demand or export regulations has been eliminated.

AI-generated editorial illustration of semiconductor infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence valuations remain under scrutiny

Market participants will also be watching whether demand for computing capacity translates into recurring revenue for infrastructure providers and software businesses. The timing of those returns matters because capital expenditures occur before many of the anticipated benefits are realized.

Last week’s decline reflected concerns over the amount of money committed to artificial intelligence infrastructure and the eventual profitability of those investments. Companies purchasing advanced computing equipment must generate enough revenue or operational savings to justify their expenditures.

That calculation involves more than the initial purchase of processors. Data center construction, network equipment, electricity, cooling systems, financing and maintenance all contribute to the total cost of delivering AI services. Competition can also affect the prices that customers are willing to pay.

Even a technology with substantial economic potential does not guarantee attractive returns for every company involved in its development. The distinction between adoption and profitability is likely to remain important as businesses release quarterly financial results.

Dow Jones gains nearly 1,448 points

The Dow recovered 3.01% Monday. Its composition includes companies associated with manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, technology and consumer products. Its advance provides a different perspective from that of the technology-oriented Nasdaq.

Because the Dow weights its constituents according to their share prices, movements in higher-priced components can have a disproportionately large impact. The index is therefore useful as a widely followed market indicator, but it does not measure the financial health of every American company.

S&P 500 recovers part of last week’s losses

Sterling Capital’s weekly market recap reported that the S&P 500 declined approximately 8.6% last week. Monday’s advance restored slightly more than half of the points lost during that period.

Percentage losses and gains are not symmetrical. An investment that falls from $100 to $90 has lost 10%. If it subsequently gains 10%, its value reaches $99, leaving it below the original starting point. Investors evaluating this week’s recovery should distinguish between the size of the rebound and the amount required to restore previous valuations.

The S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, meaning the performance of larger companies has considerable influence on the benchmark. A large move in a prominent semiconductor company can have effects that extend throughout broad-market funds.

Russell 2000 advances as smaller companies participate

The Russell 2000 gained 3.40%. Its participation was noteworthy because smaller publicly traded businesses often face different operating conditions from multinational corporations. Domestic demand, credit availability and labor expenses can exert considerable influence over their financial performance.

Some smaller companies have fewer alternatives when financing expansion or refinancing existing obligations. A change in borrowing costs can affect their ability to make investments, hire employees or maintain operating margins. Monday’s rally offers evidence of improving market sentiment, rather than proof that these underlying challenges have disappeared.

Volatility falls but uncertainty remains

The VIX declined approximately 26% to 26.62 in late afternoon trading. Derived from options prices, the indicator measures expectations about near-term fluctuations in the S&P 500, rather than predicting the direction of future market movements.

The decline suggests that immediate market anxiety eased. Nevertheless, substantial expected volatility remains. Changes in corporate guidance, interest rate expectations or geopolitical developments could alter market sentiment again.

Several consecutive sessions of improving participation and more stable prices would provide additional evidence about whether Monday’s recovery is durable. One session cannot establish a lasting trend.

Treasury yields remain a concern

The 10-year Treasury yield remained around 4.92% during Monday’s session. Long-term government bond yields are important because they influence the financing environment for households and businesses.

Mortgage pricing and corporate borrowing costs depend on multiple factors, including credit risk and the maturity of the loan. Nevertheless, elevated benchmark yields can make financing more expensive. Businesses considering construction projects or equipment purchases may consequently face higher required returns on their investments.

Higher yields can also influence valuations because future corporate cash flows are worth less today when the discount rate rises. This is particularly relevant for companies whose expected profits are concentrated far into the future.

Oil prices move lower

Crude oil declined Monday. Lower energy prices can eventually benefit consumers and companies through transportation and distribution costs, although retail gasoline prices also reflect refinery capacity, taxes, inventories and regional conditions.

For energy producers, falling oil prices can have the opposite effect by reducing revenue from production. The wider implications depend partly on whether the decline reflects increased supply or expectations of weaker demand.

A single trading session does not guarantee lasting relief at gasoline stations or across transportation-intensive industries. Sustained declines would be more meaningful for household budgets and business operating costs.

According to Associated Press closing data, the S&P 500 remains approximately 5.7% higher for 2026, the Dow 3.2%, the Nasdaq 3.6% and the Russell 2000 7.6%. These are index price changes and do not necessarily represent total returns including dividends.

The figures illustrate how dramatically market conditions can change within a relatively brief period. Individual retirement accounts and investment portfolios may have experienced different results depending on their allocations, expenses and dates of purchase.

Federal Reserve policy and consumer demand

Inflation and employment remain important considerations for Federal Reserve policy. Economic data must be evaluated together because weakening demand and persistent inflation can present competing challenges for monetary policymakers.

Businesses also face uncertainty about how much consumers will spend during the holiday season. Retailers can generate solid revenue while experiencing pressure on margins if discounts, financing expenses or labor costs increase. Sales figures alone therefore do not reveal the entire operating picture.

Thanksgiving week and the market outlook

The Thanksgiving holiday shortens the normal trading week. Reduced participation during holiday periods can sometimes magnify price movements when unexpected developments occur. Investors will be monitoring company announcements and economic information for evidence about the underlying strength of the recovery.

Monday’s trading also illustrates the difference between Wall Street and Main Street. Rising share prices do not automatically translate into improved cash flow at independent restaurants or neighborhood retailers. Households confronting high housing, food and financing costs may continue to limit discretionary spending regardless of the performance of major equity benchmarks.

The immediate question is whether the recovery develops into a sustained improvement in investor confidence. Corporate earnings, borrowing conditions, consumer demand and the economic viability of investments in artificial intelligence will all help shape the answer. Monday’s substantial advance restored part of the wealth lost during the previous week, but it did not eliminate the risks that produced the sell-off.

Sources: Associated Press closing figures; Reuters market reporting; Sterling Capital weekly recap; PrimerIQ closing market data.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Consult a qualified financial professional regarding personal investment decisions.