Global Stock Markets Weekly Report | November 16–20, 2026

Global Stock Markets – U.S. technology stocks helped drive a worldwide market retreat, but severe losses across Asia and Europe intensified the pressure on Wall Street. The sell-off raises questions about artificial intelligence valuations, interest rates, and the global economic outlook.

November 21, 2026 – (STL.News) Global stock markets ended one of their most difficult trading weeks since 2020 on Friday, November 20, as investors reduced their exposure to technology companies, questioned the enormous financial commitments surrounding artificial intelligence, and reassessed the outlook for corporate profitability and economic growth.

The selling spread across major financial centers in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Technology-dependent markets suffered particularly severe losses, while declines extended into industrial companies, financial institutions, and other sectors sensitive to economic conditions.

Taiwan saw an extraordinary weekly decline of about 17%, while Japanese and South Korean stocks posted substantial losses. European shares recorded their worst weekly performance in more than a year, and Wall Street finished Friday with another sharp decline.

According to Reuters, the MSCI global equity index fell 8.1% for the week, its largest weekly decline since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The severity of the sell-off raised concerns about the sustainability of technology valuations and whether weakness in financial markets could eventually affect the broader economy.

However, another question emerged as investors watched the declines spread worldwide.

Did overseas stock markets drag Wall Street lower, or did American markets lead the worldwide decline?

The trading chronology suggests that weakness in American technology markets was a major contributor to the international sell-off. However, the subsequent losses in Asian and European markets reinforced negative investor sentiment before Wall Street opened Friday.

The result was a worldwide cycle of declining confidence across interconnected financial markets, rather than a crisis attributable to one country.

Global Stock Markets: Weekly Closing Snapshot

Global Stock Markets: Major international stock indexes recorded substantial losses during the trading week ending November 20, 2026.

The following summaries distinguish Friday’s trading from the full week’s performance.

Global Stock Markets – Asian Stock Markets

Asian exchanges experienced particularly severe selling Friday, with semiconductor-related companies among the hardest hit.

Market Friday Performance Weekly Performance Japan — Nikkei 225 -5.06% Approximately -7% South Korea — KOSPI More than -5% Approximately -8% Taiwan — TAIEX Approximately -6.2% Approximately -17% Hong Kong — Hang Seng Lower Approximately -5% Australia — ASX 200 Lower More than -5%

Figures are rounded where indicated. Weekly figures summarize reported local-market performance and are not necessarily comparable to U.S.-dollar returns.

Taiwan experienced the most severe weekly decline among these major Asian markets.

Reuters reported that Taiwan’s approximately 17% weekly loss was its worst since 1990.

The country’s substantial exposure to semiconductor manufacturing made its financial markets particularly vulnerable to concerns about artificial intelligence spending.

Japan and South Korea also saw heavy selling due to their technology, electronics, and semiconductor-related industries.

Hong Kong and Australia also declined, though their losses were less severe than Taiwan’s.

India provided a notable exception, with its stock market showing greater resilience during Friday’s trading.

The differences demonstrated that the global decline was widespread but not uniform.

Markets with significant exposure to technology and semiconductor manufacturing generally experienced some of the steepest losses.

Global Stock Markets – European Stock Markets Suffer Major Losses

Global Stock Markets: European stock markets also experienced a difficult week.

The broad STOXX Europe 600 index declined approximately 2% Friday and more than 5.7% for the week.

According to Reuters, that represented the index’s worst weekly performance since March 2025.

European technology companies experienced particularly severe selling.

ASML, a major supplier of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, were among the companies affected.

The European technology sector declined approximately 5.4% Friday.

However, the selling extended beyond technology.

Financial institutions, industrial manufacturers, defense-related companies, and luxury-goods businesses also experienced substantial pressure.

The broader decline suggested investors were concerned about more than artificial intelligence valuations.

Potentially slower economic growth, weaker corporate earnings, and tighter financial conditions were also influencing market sentiment.

Global Stock Markets – European Market Performance

Market Friday Performance STOXX Europe 600 Approximately -2.0% European technology sector Approximately -5.4% Germany — DAX Approximately -2.6% France — CAC 40 Approximately -1.9% United Kingdom — FTSE 100 Approximately -1.0%

Germany’s DAX was among the weaker major European indexes during the week.

The German economy has substantial exposure to industrial manufacturing, international trade, and businesses dependent on global investment.

When investors worry about slowing economic activity or reduced corporate spending, German industrial companies can face significant pressure.

France and the United Kingdom also experienced losses, although their market compositions differ from Germany’s.

The European decline showed how concerns about technology-related investments can spread to other sectors of the global economy.

U.S. Stock Markets Finish the Week Sharply Lower

Global Stock Markets: American financial markets also experienced extraordinary losses.

According to Associated Press, the S&P 500 declined 3.7% Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 5.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 949.73 points, or 1.93%.

The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller American companies, declined approximately 2.8%.

U.S. Stock Market Closing Snapshot

Index Friday Close Weekly Change S&P 500 6,910.39 -8.6% Nasdaq Composite 22,617.73 -10.0% Dow Jones Industrial Average 48,147.33 -8.0% Russell 2000 2,581.79 -7.5%

The Nasdaq’s 10% weekly decline was especially significant because the index has substantial exposure to technology-related companies.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory, meaning both had fallen more than 10% from previous record closing highs.

The Nasdaq also erased its 2026 gains.

The losses showed investors were reassessing financial risk across multiple industries, not just selling a small group of technology companies.

Global Stock Markets – Which Markets Led the Global Decline?

Determining which market led the sell-off requires examining the trading sequence.

Financial markets operate across different time zones.

Asian stock exchanges generally begin trading before European markets, while American exchanges open later in the global financial day.

Consequently, a substantial decline on Wall Street can influence Asian markets the following morning.

Asian losses may then affect European investor sentiment, while European declines can influence American stock futures before Wall Street reopens.

This relationship became particularly important during the final two trading sessions of the week.

Thursday: American Technology Stocks Fall

On Thursday, November 19, American stocks experienced substantial selling.

The S&P 500 declined more than 2%, while the Nasdaq Composite also fell more than 2%.

Investors were already questioning elevated technology valuations and the enormous financial commitments being made to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The American losses occurred before Friday’s Asian trading sessions.

That chronology matters because Asian semiconductor manufacturers are closely connected to American technology companies.

When investors worry about spending by American cloud-computing businesses, software developers, and artificial intelligence infrastructure providers, those concerns can shape expectations for semiconductor manufacturers across Asia.

Global Stock Markets – Friday: Asian Markets Accelerate the Selling

When Asian exchanges opened Friday, investors faced the previous day’s substantial losses in American markets.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined more than 5%.

South Korea’s KOSPI also fell more than 5%.

Taiwan’s benchmark index lost approximately 6.2%.

These declines occurred before Friday’s American trading session began.

However, they followed Thursday’s substantial decline on Wall Street.

The chronology supports the conclusion that Asian investors were reacting partly to weakness already developing in American technology stocks.

At the same time, the magnitude of the Asian losses created additional uncertainty for international investors.

Global Stock Markets – Europe Extends the Decline

European exchanges opened after investors had witnessed significant losses in American technology shares Thursday and Asian markets Friday.

The STOXX Europe 600 declined approximately 2%.

European semiconductor-related companies experienced particularly severe selling.

However, losses also extended into financial institutions, industrial manufacturers, and other economically sensitive businesses.

The broader decline suggested investors were growing concerned about economic risks beyond the technology industry.

Global Stock Markets – Friday: Wall Street Finishes the Week Lower

By the time American markets opened Friday, substantial selling had already occurred across Asia and Europe.

American stocks subsequently experienced another difficult session.

The Nasdaq Composite declined approximately 5.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 3.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost approximately 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 also finished lower.

The selling completed an exceptionally difficult week for global equities.

The most defensible conclusion is that weakness in the American technology market helped drive the broader international decline, while subsequent selling in Asia and Europe intensified pressure on Wall Street.

It would be inaccurate to claim that overseas markets caused the American sell-off on their own.

It would also be inaccurate to suggest that foreign-market declines had no influence on American investor sentiment.

The decline developed through interconnected financial markets responding to shared economic concerns.

Global Stock Markets – Artificial Intelligence Valuations Become a Major Concern

One of the key underlying factors was growing uncertainty about artificial intelligence investments.

In recent years, major technology companies have committed enormous amounts of money to building data centers, buying advanced semiconductors, expanding cloud-computing infrastructure, and developing artificial intelligence systems.

Investors initially rewarded many of these businesses with substantial stock price gains.

The expectation was that artificial intelligence would create new revenue opportunities, boost productivity, and generate significant long-term profits.

However, building AI infrastructure requires enormous capital investment.

Data centers depend on expensive computer chips, electricity, cooling systems, networking equipment, and specialized facilities.

Companies may spend billions of dollars developing infrastructure before generating sufficient additional revenue to justify those investments.

As valuations increased, investors became increasingly sensitive to questions about profitability.

The central concern was not necessarily whether artificial intelligence would remain important.

Instead, investors were questioning whether expected financial returns could justify the prices being paid for technology shares.

That reassessment contributed to selling across multiple countries and industries.

Global Stock Markets – Anthropic’s IPO Fails to Restore Investor Confidence

One of the week’s most closely watched developments involved the public-market debut of artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

The company’s initial public offering attracted substantial attention because of investor interest in advanced AI technology.

Anthropic priced its offering at $83 per share.

The company’s shares initially attracted strong demand during Thursday’s trading.

However, enthusiasm surrounding the offering failed to reverse the broader decline in technology shares.

On Friday, Anthropic stock fell sharply as investors continued reassessing artificial intelligence valuations.

Reuters reported that the shares declined approximately 9.1% during Friday’s session, finishing at $88.30.

The performance reflected a shift in investor sentiment.

Even a major artificial intelligence stock-market debut was insufficient to restore confidence across the technology sector.

Investors remained focused on the profitability of AI investments, the cost of expanding computing infrastructure, and the possibility that valuations had become excessive.

Global Stock Markets – Semiconductor Stocks Experience Severe Losses

The semiconductor industry was among the hardest-hit sectors during the week.

According to Reuters, American semiconductor stocks declined approximately 10.7% Friday and 17.1% for the week.

Taiwan’s stock market experienced a similarly severe weekly retreat.

The relationship between American technology companies and Asian semiconductor manufacturers helps explain why the losses spread so quickly.

American companies design advanced processors, develop AI software, and operate major cloud-computing platforms.

Taiwanese manufacturers produce many of the sophisticated chips these systems use.

South Korean businesses manufacture memory chips and other electronic components.

Japanese companies supply specialized materials and equipment.

European businesses manufacture advanced semiconductor production machinery.

The industry operates through a deeply interconnected international supply chain.

When investors worry that American technology companies may cut future infrastructure spending, the financial implications extend beyond the United States.

A potential slowdown in data-center construction could reduce demand for advanced chips.

Lower semiconductor demand could affect equipment manufacturers and component suppliers.

Reduced expectations for future revenue could then influence stock valuations throughout the industry.

This interconnected structure helps explain why Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States all experienced significant technology-related selling.

Global Stock Markets – Federal Reserve Policy Adds Global Pressure

Interest-rate expectations also contributed to the decline.

Investors worried that persistent inflation could force the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy restrictive or raise interest rates further.

Higher borrowing costs can affect companies financing expansion projects, infrastructure investments, and business operations.

They can also influence stock valuations.

Businesses whose share prices depend heavily on expected future profits are particularly sensitive to changes in interest-rate expectations.

When interest rates rise, investors may assign lower present values to earnings expected many years in the future.

That relationship is especially important for technology companies with elevated valuations.

The effects extend internationally.

Businesses worldwide borrow in U.S. dollars, sell products to American customers, and depend on financial conditions shaped by Federal Reserve policy.

Consequently, changing expectations for American interest rates can affect stock prices and capital flows across multiple countries.

Government Bonds Attract Investors

Friday’s trading also produced significant demand for U.S. Treasury securities.

According to Reuters, Treasury yields declined as investors purchased government bonds during the stock-market sell-off.

Bond yields generally move in the opposite direction of bond prices.

The decline therefore reflected increased demand for government securities.

Investors were seeking relatively defensive assets as equity-market volatility increased.

The move showed that concerns about stock valuations were affecting financial markets beyond equities.

International Trade Adds Uncertainty

International trade policy introduced another source of concern.

Restrictions affecting China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology continued to influence expectations for companies throughout the international technology industry.

The semiconductor sector operates through a complex supply chain involving American chip designers, Taiwanese manufacturers, South Korean electronics businesses, Japanese equipment suppliers, and European machinery producers.

Changes in trade policy can influence future sales, manufacturing plans, compliance expenses, and investment decisions.

Restrictions affecting one portion of the supply chain can create uncertainty for businesses operating in other countries.

However, trade restrictions were only one contributing factor.

The broader sell-off also reflected concerns about valuations, borrowing costs, corporate profitability, and economic growth.

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Risks Complicate the Outlook

Energy markets introduced another source of uncertainty.

Continuing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the Middle East raised concerns about potential disruptions to international oil supplies.

Oil prices remained sensitive to the possibility of supply interruptions.

Higher energy prices can create additional financial pressure for businesses and households.

Manufacturers may experience higher production expenses.

Transportation companies face increased fuel costs.

Restaurants and retailers may encounter higher delivery expenses.

Consumers may have less disposable income available after paying for gasoline, utilities, groceries, and other necessities.

These pressures become particularly important when economic growth is already uncertain.

Although energy prices were not the principal cause of the technology-related sell-off, they contributed to the broader environment of financial concern.

Global Market Volatility Increases

The intensity of the selling was reflected in rising market volatility.

The Cboe Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX, increased sharply as American stocks declined.

The VIX measures expected S&P 500 volatility using options-market prices.

Higher readings generally indicate that investors anticipate larger market movements.

An elevated VIX does not necessarily predict whether stocks will rise or fall.

Instead, it reflects uncertainty about the magnitude of potential price changes.

The increase was consistent with the unusually large daily movements occurring across international stock exchanges.

Investors were becoming more cautious about financial risk.

Government bonds attracted demand, while many equity sectors experienced substantial selling.

Gold and silver also declined sharply, demonstrating that traditional safe-haven investments do not always rise during periods of financial uncertainty.

Why the Sell-Off Matters to Main Street

Although stock-market declines are often discussed in terms of investment portfolios and retirement accounts, their potential consequences extend into the broader economy.

A sustained market decline can influence household confidence, corporate investment, hiring decisions, and consumer spending.

When investment portfolios lose substantial value, some households may become more cautious about discretionary purchases.

That behavior can affect restaurants, retailers, entertainment businesses, hotels, and other consumer-oriented industries.

Businesses may also reconsider expansion plans when financial conditions become uncertain.

Companies planning to open additional locations, purchase equipment, or hire more employees may delay those decisions until economic conditions become clearer.

These effects can be particularly important for businesses serving middle-income consumers.

Many households already face substantial expenses involving housing, insurance, transportation, utilities, and food.

If financial uncertainty causes consumers to cut discretionary spending further, businesses that rely on frequent customer purchases may face additional pressure.

However, a stock-market correction does not automatically produce an economic recession.

Financial markets can decline sharply because investors believe valuations have become excessive.

Such corrections can occur without causing a sustained contraction in economic activity.

The more important question is whether financial-market weakness eventually affects employment, business investment, lending conditions, and household spending.

Those indicators will help determine whether the current correction remains primarily a financial-market event or develops into a broader economic problem.

Global Stock Markets – Is the World Facing Another Financial Crisis?

Global Stock Markets: The severity of the weekly losses raises concerns about whether the world is entering another major financial crisis.

However, it is important to distinguish between a severe stock-market correction and a systemic financial crisis.

The global equity decline was substantial.

Major American indexes entered correction territory.

Technology-related companies experienced particularly severe losses.

Nevertheless, those developments alone do not establish that the international banking system is experiencing a crisis or that a worldwide recession has begun.

A systemic financial crisis generally involves broader disruptions to lending, financial institutions, or businesses’ and households’ ability to obtain credit.

The available evidence demonstrates a significant reassessment of stock valuations and investment risk.

It does not, by itself, establish that a systemic financial crisis is underway.

That distinction matters for investors, businesses, and consumers trying to understand the implications of the sell-off.

Global Stock Markets – What Investors Will Watch Next Week

Global Stock Markets: The next international trading sessions will provide important information about whether selling pressure is stabilizing.

Japan’s stock exchange will be closed Monday, November 23, for a national holiday.

Other Asian exchanges will therefore provide some of the earliest indications of investor sentiment when the new trading week begins.

Taiwan and South Korea will be particularly important because of the severity of their semiconductor-related losses.

Investors will be watching whether technology shares stabilize or continue declining.

European markets will also show whether selling remains concentrated in technology companies or spreads into other industries.

In the United States, attention will remain focused on artificial intelligence valuations, corporate earnings, Federal Reserve policy, and economic data.

The Thanksgiving holiday will shorten the American trading week, potentially affecting trading activity and liquidity.

Several developments could influence market direction.

Improved confidence in corporate earnings could encourage investors to purchase shares after the steep declines.

Additional concerns about technology valuations could prolong the correction.

Changes in interest-rate expectations could also influence both stocks and bonds.

Geopolitical developments and energy prices may create further uncertainty.

Because financial markets are interconnected, developments in one region can quickly influence investor sentiment elsewhere.

Global Stock Markets – Conclusion: Wall Street Helped Drive the Global Decline

Global Stock Markets: The week ending November 20, 2026, demonstrated how quickly a major stock-market correction can spread internationally.

American technology stocks were central to the deterioration in investor confidence.

Concerns about artificial intelligence valuations, semiconductor demand, corporate profitability, and interest-rate policy drove selling pressure across global financial markets.

Asian markets then saw sharp declines, particularly in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

European markets followed with substantial losses as investors reduced exposure to technology companies and other economically sensitive businesses.

Wall Street then finished Friday with another sharp sell-off, completing an exceptionally difficult week for global equities.

The evidence supports the conclusion that weakness in U.S. technology markets was a major driver of the international decline, while Asian and European losses intensified pressure on American markets.

The sell-off was not simply one country causing another country’s stock market to fall.

Instead, it reflected a global reassessment of investment risk transmitted through interconnected financial markets and international business relationships.

The most important question now is whether the correction remains concentrated in stock valuations or begins affecting broader economic activity.

A decline driven primarily by excessive technology valuations could eventually stabilize as investors reassess earnings expectations.

A decline accompanied by deteriorating employment, weaker consumer spending, tighter lending conditions, and reduced business investment would raise more serious concerns.

For American businesses and households, the economic consequences will depend on what happens next.

The global sell-off has already shown how vulnerable international markets are to shifts in technology-sector sentiment.

Whether it becomes a temporary correction or a warning of deeper economic trouble will depend on corporate earnings, interest rates, financial conditions, and economic growth in the weeks ahead.

For now, the worldwide decline reminds us that American and overseas stock markets are deeply interconnected—and that financial uncertainty can travel around the globe in a matter of hours.

Market Data and Editorial Note: This report covers the trading week ending Friday, November 20, 2026. U.S. closing figures and weekly performance were verified against Associated Press reporting. International performance and major market developments were checked against Reuters’ global, Asian, and European closing reports. Approximate figures are identified accordingly. The analysis of which markets led the decline reflects the documented trading chronology and reported catalysts, not proof of exclusive causation.

Financial Disclaimer: STL.News publishes financial-market coverage for general news and educational purposes. This article does not constitute investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Readers should consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions. Financial markets involve risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.