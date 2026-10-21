Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Rally

NEW YORK, NY – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market Today – U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday as stronger corporate earnings and renewed confidence in artificial intelligence investments helped lift Wall Street’s major indexes. Technology shares led the advance, while weakness in telecommunications and streaming companies limited the broader market’s gains.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.05%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. The Dow gained more than 360 points, while the S&P 500 moved closer to its record high established earlier in October.

Investors responded positively to SpaceX’s third-quarter results and Super Micro Computer’s improved preliminary business outlook. Both announcements helped ease concerns about the enormous amounts companies are spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, the market performed unevenly. Netflix, AT&T, and other telecommunications companies fell sharply, showing that investors continued to distinguish between companies with strong growth and those facing uncertainty about future earnings.

U.S. Stock Market Closing Snapshot — October 21, 2026

Major index Closing value Point change Daily change Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,856.09 +360.21 +0.69% S&P 500 7,757.17 +44.60 +0.58% Nasdaq Composite 26,702.86 +278.04 +1.05% Russell 2000 2,781.02 +7.60 +0.27%

Source: Reuters and The Associated Press, October 21, 2026. Figures represent regular-session closing values.

The Nasdaq’s leadership reflected strong demand for shares of companies tied to artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and computing infrastructure.

The S&P 500’s advance brought the benchmark index within about 0.8% of its previous record, showing continued investor interest in equities despite higher borrowing costs and uncertainty about future corporate profitability.

The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller publicly traded companies, gained 0.27%. Its comparatively modest performance suggested that Wednesday’s strongest buying interest remained concentrated in selected larger businesses.

The Dow’s advance showed the rally extended beyond the technology-heavy Nasdaq, though the most prominent market catalysts remained tied to artificial intelligence and corporate earnings.

SpaceX Reports $4.4 Billion Quarterly Profit

SpaceX was one of Wednesday’s most influential market stories after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Shares of the aerospace, satellite communications and technology company gained approximately 7.8%.

SpaceX, which began trading publicly in June 2026 under the Nasdaq ticker SPCX, reported third-quarter revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% from $5.6 billion in the comparable period in 2025.

According to the company’s October 20 earnings release furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, SpaceX recorded net income of $4.4 billion, compared with a net loss of $1.1 billion a year earlier.

Operating income reached $2.8 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $8.8 billion.

The results marked the company’s first profitable quarter since it became publicly traded.

SpaceX attributed much of its revenue expansion to its Super Intelligence business and growth in its Connectivity segment.

The company reported continued expansion of artificial intelligence computing capacity, including infrastructure supporting cloud services, software applications and advanced computing systems.

Its Connectivity business also benefited from increased adoption of satellite communications services among enterprise, government and consumer customers.

The earnings announcement mattered because investors have grown increasingly concerned that large investments in artificial intelligence will not deliver sufficient financial returns.

SpaceX’s results provided evidence of substantial revenue growth and improving profitability for a company in capital-intensive technology businesses.

The positive market reaction extended to other artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Possible SpaceX–Tesla Merger Attracts Attention

SpaceX also drew investor interest after CEO Elon Musk commented on the possibility of combining SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk said that a merger between the companies would be a good idea, generating speculation about potential strategic advantages.

Tesla shares gained approximately 3.4% during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Both companies operate businesses involving advanced technology, computing systems, and substantial infrastructure investments.

However, no definitive merger agreement was announced.

Musk’s comments should not be interpreted as confirmation that a transaction will occur.

Any potential combination would require consideration of corporate valuations, shareholder interests, financing arrangements and regulatory requirements.

For Wednesday’s market, the discussion fueled investor enthusiasm, though SpaceX’s confirmed financial performance remained the main development.

Super Micro Computer Surges on Strong AI Outlook

Super Micro Computer was another major winner Wednesday, with shares advancing approximately 9.6%.

The San Jose, California-based company manufactures servers and computing infrastructure used in artificial intelligence applications, cloud computing, and data centers.

On October 20, Super Micro released a preliminary business update for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended September 30, 2026.

The company estimated quarterly revenue of $18.5 billion to $19.5 billion, substantially above its previous forecast of $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion.

At the midpoint, the revised revenue estimate was about $4 billion higher.

Super Micro also raised its estimated gross margin range to 12%–12.5%, up from 10.4%–10.8%.

The company attributed the stronger revenue outlook primarily to increased demand for artificial intelligence platforms.

Management said the improved gross margin estimate reflected changes in customer and product mix.

Importantly, these figures were preliminary, unaudited estimates, not finalized quarterly financial results.

Super Micro cautioned that actual results could differ from the estimates as the company completed its financial closing procedures.

The company scheduled its fiscal first-quarter earnings conference call for November 3, 2026.

The stronger outlook helped restore investor confidence in businesses supplying artificial intelligence computing equipment.

Technology companies have committed enormous financial resources to expand data centers, buy advanced processors, and increase computing capacity.

Investors have questioned whether the resulting revenue and profitability will justify those expenditures.

Super Micro’s announcement provided evidence that demand for AI infrastructure remained strong.

The positive reaction spread to other companies that supply computing equipment.

Dell Technologies advanced approximately 5.3%, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise gained about 3.7%.

Semiconductor Stocks Help Lift Technology Sector

The rebound in artificial intelligence-related shares also benefited semiconductor companies.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained about 2% Wednesday, after a volatile period that included eight consecutive down days earlier in October.

Semiconductor stocks are closely tied to artificial intelligence development because advanced processors are essential to data centers and machine-learning systems.

The sector has experienced significant investor scrutiny as technology companies increase spending on computing infrastructure.

Concerns include financing costs, electricity requirements, future demand, and the time necessary for businesses to generate returns on their investments.

Wednesday’s developments helped ease some of those concerns.

The S&P 500 information technology sector advanced approximately 1.6%, making it the strongest-performing sector among the index’s 11 major groups.

The rally suggested investors were becoming more willing to buy technology stocks after encouraging corporate announcements.

However, positive results from individual companies do not guarantee that all artificial intelligence investments will generate attractive returns.

Future earnings, capital spending and management forecasts will remain important factors influencing the sector.

Biggest Stock Market Winners Wednesday

Several prominent companies posted notable gains during regular trading.

Company Ticker Daily gain Super Micro Computer SMCI +9.6% SpaceX SPCX +7.8% Dell Technologies DELL +5.3% Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE +3.7% Tesla TSLA +3.4%

Selected notable gainers confirmed in Reuters’ October 21 closing report. Figures are rounded and do not represent a comprehensive ranking of all U.S. stocks.

Super Micro’s substantial advance reflected optimism about continued demand for AI servers.

SpaceX benefited from stronger quarterly earnings and investor interest in its future business strategy.

Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise gained as investors considered the implications of Super Micro’s improved outlook for the broader computing equipment industry.

Tesla benefited from investor interest surrounding Musk’s comments about a possible merger with SpaceX.

Together, these developments helped lift the Nasdaq and the broader technology sector.

Netflix and Telecommunications Stocks Decline

Despite Wednesday’s broader rally, several prominent companies experienced substantial losses.

Netflix shares declined approximately 5.3% after the streaming company issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for fourth-quarter profitability.

The decline showed how much investors value future earnings expectations.

A company can report respectable historical financial results and still experience selling pressure if its guidance raises concerns about future performance.

Telecommunications companies also struggled.

AT&T shares fell approximately 6.5%, even though the company exceeded third-quarter revenue and profit expectations.

Investors focused on rising competition, including the possibility that SpaceX could become a more significant telecommunications competitor.

SpaceX’s satellite communications operations and recent wireless spectrum purchase contributed to those concerns.

T-Mobile US fell about 2.5%, while Verizon Communications fell about 2.2%.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, declined approximately 1.6%.

Abbott Laboratories fell about 1.9% after reducing its forecast for 2026 sales growth.

Weakness in telecommunications and media-related companies weighed on the S&P 500 communication services sector, which fell about 1.3%.

That contrasted sharply with the 1.6% advance in information technology.

The difference showed how investors distinguished between companies benefiting from stronger growth expectations and those facing competition or concerns about future profitability.

Biggest Stock Market Losers Wednesday

Company Ticker Daily decline AT&T T -6.5% Netflix NFLX -5.3% T-Mobile US TMUS -2.5% Verizon Communications VZ -2.2% Abbott Laboratories ABT -1.9% Alphabet GOOGL -1.6%

Selected notable decliners confirmed in Reuters’ October 21 closing report. Figures are rounded.

The losses demonstrated that Wednesday’s rally was not uniform.

While artificial intelligence-related companies benefited from encouraging financial developments, businesses facing competitive challenges or disappointing forecasts experienced substantial selling pressure.

That divergence may remain a key market characteristic as more companies report quarterly results.

Market Breadth Shows Uneven Participation

Wednesday’s gains extended beyond a small group of companies, although technology remained the strongest-performing sector.

On the New York Stock Exchange, advancing stocks outnumbered declining stocks by approximately 1.37 to 1.

The Nasdaq recorded 2,690 advancing stocks and 2,068 declining stocks, representing an advance-to-decline ratio of approximately 1.3 to 1.

Those figures indicated that more companies gained than lost during the session.

However, other market statistics suggested that weakness persisted in portions of the market.

The S&P 500 recorded 26 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

The Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 216 new lows.

The relatively large number of Nasdaq stocks reaching new lows suggested that some companies remained under pressure despite the index’s overall advance.

Trading volume was also below its recent average.

About 16.11 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, down from an average of 17.10 billion over the previous 20 trading sessions.

Positive market breadth and below-average trading volume suggested improving investor sentiment without showing exceptionally strong participation across the market.

For investors evaluating the rally’s sustainability, broader participation across industries could become an important indicator.

U.S. Stocks Extend Weekly Gains

Wednesday’s advance added to earlier gains.

Through the October 21 close, the S&P 500 was up approximately 1.3% for the week.

The Dow had gained about 1.6%, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were each up approximately 2.2%.

Year-to-date performance also remained positive across all four major indexes.

Major index Week-to-date gain Year-to-date gain S&P 500 +1.3% +13.3% Dow Jones Industrial Average +1.6% +10.0% Nasdaq Composite +2.2% +14.9% Russell 2000 +2.2% +12.1%

Source: The Associated Press, October 21, 2026. Figures are rounded.

The Nasdaq’s stronger year-to-date performance reflected the continued importance of technology companies in the broader market.

However, positive returns for the Dow and Russell 2000 showed that market gains in 2026 were not limited to large technology businesses.

The challenge for Wall Street will be sustaining those advances as uncertainty persists around interest rates, inflation, and corporate investment spending.

Interest Rates and Energy Prices Remain Risks

Although corporate earnings dominated Wednesday’s trading, broader economic conditions continued to influence investor expectations.

Elevated borrowing costs can affect businesses, consumers and financial markets.

Higher interest rates increase the cost of financing corporate expansion, home purchases, and other major expenses.

They can also influence stock valuations.

When government bonds offer relatively attractive returns, investors may become less willing to pay premium prices for companies whose expected profits depend heavily on future growth.

This relationship matters especially for technology companies making substantial investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Energy prices also matter.

Elevated crude oil prices can increase transportation expenses, manufacturing costs, and household gasoline bills.

Businesses may experience pressure on profit margins if they cannot pass additional expenses along to customers.

Consumers may also reduce discretionary spending when fuel and other essential costs increase.

Energy prices can influence inflation expectations and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

As a result, interest rates and energy markets remain key risks even as major stock indexes approach record territory.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Corporate earnings will remain a major focus as investors evaluate whether current stock valuations are supported by business performance.

Tesla and Meta Platforms released quarterly results after Wednesday’s regular trading session.

According to Reuters, Meta shares gained about 3% in late trading after the report.

Tesla shares, which had already advanced 3.4% during the regular session, rose another 1.6% in extended trading.

Those after-hours moves were separate from Wednesday’s official closing prices and could change as investors continued to evaluate the announcements.

Additional earnings reports from major technology companies could help determine whether Wednesday’s rebound develops into a sustained recovery.

The outlook for artificial intelligence infrastructure spending will remain particularly important.

Companies have committed substantial financial resources to expanding computing capacity, and investors will continue looking for evidence that those expenditures can generate attractive financial returns.

Super Micro’s scheduled November 3 earnings report will provide an opportunity to compare its preliminary financial estimates with finalized results.

Investors will also monitor interest-rate developments, inflation trends, and geopolitical risks.

Finally, market breadth will remain an important indicator.

A rally supported by multiple industries and a growing number of companies may be more durable than one dependent primarily on a small group of highly valued technology stocks.

Wall Street Closing Outlook

Wednesday’s stock market performance demonstrated the continued importance of corporate earnings in shaping investor confidence.

SpaceX’s stronger financial results and Super Micro Computer’s improved preliminary outlook helped restore enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related investments.

Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and other technology companies benefited from renewed buying interest.

However, declines in Netflix and telecommunications companies demonstrated that investors remained selective.

The broader economic environment also presented challenges.

Borrowing costs, energy prices and uncertainty surrounding future corporate investment spending continued to influence financial markets.

Nevertheless, Wall Street’s major indexes finished higher Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading the advance and the S&P 500 nearing its previous record.

Wednesday’s closing takeaway: Stronger corporate earnings and encouraging artificial intelligence demand lifted U.S. stocks, but uneven performance across industries and broader economic risks remained key considerations.

Whether the rally continues will depend on upcoming earnings announcements, interest-rate developments, inflation trends, and the direction of the broader economy.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or a prediction of future market performance. Investors should conduct independent research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.