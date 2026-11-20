Wall Street suffers a historic weekly decline as the Nasdaq loses 10%, the S&P 500 and Dow enter correction territory, and investors question the enormous financial commitments behind the artificial intelligence boom.

NEW YORK, NY – November 20, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. stock market suffered a brutal sell-off Friday, November 20, 2026, as investors unloaded technology shares, semiconductor manufacturers, and artificial intelligence-related investments, sending Wall Street’s major indexes sharply lower and wiping out much of the market’s gains for the year.

The S&P 500 plunged 3.70%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.28%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 950 points. The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller publicly traded American companies, declined 2.76%.

Friday’s losses completed an exceptionally difficult week for American investors. The Nasdaq declined 10% over five trading sessions, its worst weekly performance since 2020. The S&P 500 lost 8.6%, the Dow surrendered 8%, and the Russell 2000 fell 7.5%.

Both the S&P 500 and Dow finished in correction territory, generally defined as a decline of at least 10% from a previous market high.

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The sell-off reflects a significant change in investor sentiment toward artificial intelligence, an industry that has attracted enormous financial commitments from technology companies, institutional investors, and individual shareholders.

Wall Street is increasingly questioning whether extraordinary spending on advanced computing, semiconductor chips, data centers, and artificial intelligence software will generate sufficient profits to justify previous stock valuations.

The decline also comes amid uncertainty about inflation, Federal Reserve monetary policy, corporate earnings, and economic growth.

For American households, retirement investors, and businesses, the potential consequences could extend beyond the financial markets.

Stock Market Today: November 20, 2026 Closing Results

The major U.S. stock market indexes finished Friday with substantial losses.

Final U.S. stock market closing snapshot:

Index Closing Value Point Change Daily Change S&P 500 6,910.39 -265.44 -3.70% Dow Jones Industrial Average 48,147.33 -949.73 -1.93% Nasdaq Composite 22,617.73 -1,261.47 -5.28% Russell 2000 2,581.79 -73.32 -2.76%

The Nasdaq suffered the largest percentage decline among the four benchmarks, reflecting intense selling pressure in technology and semiconductor companies.

The S&P 500, a widely followed measure of the American stock market, also fell sharply as investors reduced their exposure to equities.

The Dow’s decline demonstrated that the selling was not confined to technology companies. Financial institutions, industrial businesses, and other economically sensitive companies also faced pressure.

The Russell 2000 declined 2.76%, indicating that smaller publicly traded businesses were affected by the broader stock market retreat.

These declines matter because the indexes represent different parts of the American economy.

When all four fall substantially during the same trading session, it suggests that investors are reassessing financial risks across multiple industries.

Wall Street Records Devastating Weekly Losses

Friday’s decline completed one of the most difficult trading weeks of 2026.

Weekly stock market performance, November 16–20, 2026:

Index Weekly Point Change Weekly Percentage Change S&P 500 -651.28 -8.6% Dow Jones Industrial Average -4,200.22 -8.0% Nasdaq Composite -2,518.54 -10.0% Russell 2000 -208.70 -7.5%

The Nasdaq’s 10% weekly decline was its steepest since 2020.

The S&P 500 recorded its worst weekly performance in more than 18 months.

The Dow also experienced substantial losses, demonstrating that investor concerns were spreading beyond the artificial intelligence industry.

For investors, the weekly performance illustrates how quickly financial markets can deteriorate when expectations change.

Stock prices reflect assumptions about corporate earnings, interest rates, economic growth, and financial risk.

When investors collectively reassess those assumptions, prices can adjust significantly in a relatively short period.

The latest decline also shows how a relatively small number of large technology companies can influence major stock market indexes.

Nasdaq Erases Its Gains for 2026

The November sell-off dramatically changed the stock market’s year-to-date performance.

Year-to-date performance through November 20, 2026:

Index 2026 Performance S&P 500 +0.9% Dow Jones Industrial Average +0.2% Nasdaq Composite -2.7% Russell 2000 +4.0%

The S&P 500 finished Friday only 0.9% higher for the year.

The Dow retained a gain of just 0.2%.

The Nasdaq, which had benefited from investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and advanced computing, was down 2.7% for 2026.

The Russell 2000 remained up about 4%, despite its substantial weekly decline.

These figures show how quickly market sentiment has shifted.

They also show that different parts of the stock market can experience sharply different results during a widespread downturn.

Technology companies have been particularly vulnerable because many entered the decline with valuations based on expectations of continued rapid growth.

Artificial Intelligence Stocks Lead the Collapse

Artificial intelligence companies were among the hardest hit during Friday’s trading.

For several years, investors have committed enormous amounts of capital to businesses expected to benefit from the development and commercialization of AI technology.

These companies include semiconductor manufacturers, cloud computing providers, software developers, data center operators, and businesses supplying infrastructure for advanced computing systems.

Artificial intelligence can transform numerous industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, transportation, education, and software development.

However, developing advanced AI systems requires substantial financial commitments.

Large-scale computing facilities depend on specialized processors, sophisticated networking equipment, electricity infrastructure, cooling systems, and extensive technical resources.

Building and operating these facilities can cost billions of dollars.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the resulting revenue and profits will justify those investments.

The concern is not necessarily that artificial intelligence will fail as a technology.

Instead, investors are reconsidering how much to pay for companies whose anticipated profits may not materialize for years.

A technology can become commercially successful while the companies behind it deliver disappointing investment returns.

That distinction has become increasingly important as Wall Street reassesses artificial intelligence valuations.

Nvidia Shares Plunge 14% as Semiconductor Stocks Fall

Nvidia, one of the world’s most prominent semiconductor manufacturers, suffered a severe decline Friday.

Its shares fell approximately 14% during the session and about 23% for the week.

Nvidia supplies advanced processors used to develop and operate artificial intelligence systems, making it one of the companies most closely associated with the industry’s expansion.

The decline occurred amid broader semiconductor selling and reports of regulatory scrutiny involving the company.

Reuters reported that Nvidia was facing a Securities and Exchange Commission accounting probe. The existence of an inquiry does not establish wrongdoing, and investigations can conclude without enforcement action.

The reported scrutiny added uncertainty during an already difficult period for technology stocks.

Beyond company-specific developments, investors are questioning whether demand for expensive artificial intelligence processors can continue growing at the pace previously anticipated.

The broader semiconductor industry experienced substantial losses.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declined approximately 11% Friday, reflecting widespread selling pressure on chip manufacturers.

Advanced Micro Devices also fell sharply, down about 13%.

These losses demonstrate that investors were reducing exposure to the semiconductor industry rather than simply reacting to developments involving one company.

The semiconductor industry plays an important role in the global economy, supplying components used in computers, automobiles, telecommunications equipment, industrial machinery, and advanced computing systems.

A sustained decline in semiconductor shares can reflect changing expectations about technology spending and future demand.

Anthropic’s Public Debut Fails to Restore Confidence

Another important development involved Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude AI platform.

Anthropic’s highly anticipated initial public offering drew significant attention because investors viewed it as a key test of demand for AI-related investments.

However, the company’s shares declined approximately 9% Friday, one day after its public market debut.

The disappointing performance added to concerns about the valuations assigned to artificial intelligence companies.

An initial public offering can provide insight into investor demand for businesses operating in rapidly developing industries.

However, strong demand during an offering does not guarantee that shares will maintain their initial valuation.

Anthropic’s decline illustrated the increasingly cautious environment surrounding artificial intelligence investments.

Investors are paying greater attention to profitability, operating expenses, competitive pressures, and the financial assumptions supporting high valuations.

The market’s reaction does not establish that Anthropic’s technology or business model is failing.

It demonstrates that investors have become more selective about the prices they are willing to pay for exposure to the industry.

Why Wall Street Is Questioning AI Spending

The artificial intelligence industry is undergoing an extraordinary period of infrastructure expansion.

Technology companies are investing heavily in advanced processors, data centers, networking systems, electricity infrastructure, and software development.

These investments create opportunities for equipment manufacturers, construction contractors, utilities, and other businesses.

However, the spending also introduces financial risks.

Computing equipment can become outdated as technology advances.

Electricity and infrastructure costs can increase.

Competition can reduce prices and profit margins.

Customer demand may also develop more slowly than companies anticipate.

These factors can affect profitability even as the underlying technology continues to improve.

Investors are therefore examining whether businesses can generate sufficient revenue to recover their investments and produce acceptable returns.

The market’s recent decline suggests that confidence in some of the industry’s most optimistic financial projections has weakened.

Companies may face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable financial results rather than relying primarily on expectations of future technological growth.

Federal Reserve Policy Adds Market Uncertainty

Interest rates remain another important influence on stock prices.

Investors are closely monitoring inflation and Federal Reserve monetary policy to determine whether borrowing costs could remain elevated or increase further.

Higher interest rates can affect financial markets through several channels.

Businesses that borrow money to finance expansion may encounter higher expenses.

Consumers may face more expensive mortgages, automobile loans, and credit card borrowing.

Higher yields on bonds and other fixed-income investments can also make stocks comparatively less attractive.

Growth-oriented technology companies can be particularly sensitive to interest-rate changes.

Many are valued partly on expectations of substantial profits in future years.

When interest rates rise, the present value assigned to those future earnings generally declines, assuming other factors remain unchanged.

This relationship can place additional pressure on companies with expensive valuations.

However, concerns about future Federal Reserve decisions should not be confused with confirmed policy actions.

The stock market’s decline reflects investor expectations and uncertainty rather than proof that additional interest-rate increases are inevitable.

Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Seek Safety

While stock prices fell Friday, investors increased their demand for U.S. Treasury securities.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined approximately 12 basis points to 4.93%.

Bond prices and yields generally move in opposite directions.

When investors buy Treasury securities, prices rise, and yields decline.

The movement reflected demand for investments generally considered more defensive than equities.

Treasury securities are backed by the U.S. government, although their market values can still fluctuate.

The 10-year Treasury yield is an important financial benchmark because it influences borrowing costs throughout the economy.

Changes in Treasury yields can affect mortgage rates, corporate financing costs, and other lending rates.

However, those borrowing rates do not necessarily move in direct proportion to daily Treasury market fluctuations.

Wall Street’s Fear Gauge Surges

The Cboe Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX, rose approximately 33% Friday to around 37.

The VIX measures expected S&P 500 volatility based on options prices.

It is frequently described as Wall Street’s fear gauge because it tends to rise when investors anticipate larger market movements.

The increase reflected heightened uncertainty surrounding stock prices.

However, the VIX does not predict whether stocks will rise or fall.

It measures expectations for the magnitude of potential market fluctuations, not their direction.

A sharp increase can accompany intense selling pressure, but it can also precede substantial rebounds.

The current environment demonstrates why short-term market movements can be difficult to predict.

Global Markets Also Experience Heavy Selling

The decline was not limited to American financial markets.

Technology-related selling spread across international markets, affecting major indexes in Asia and other regions.

The international decline illustrates the technology industry’s interconnected nature.

Advanced semiconductor manufacturing, computing equipment production, data center development, and artificial intelligence software involve businesses operating worldwide.

When investors reassess expectations for AI-related spending, the consequences can extend across international supply chains.

The global sell-off also demonstrates how important technology companies have become to major stock market indexes.

A concentrated reversal in semiconductor and artificial intelligence shares can produce substantial losses across otherwise different national markets.

What the Sell-Off Means for Retirement Accounts

The market decline has important implications for Americans who invest through retirement savings plans.

Many 401(k) accounts, individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds include investments designed to track major stock market indexes.

Consequently, investors may experience declines in account values even if they do not directly own shares of Nvidia or other artificial intelligence companies.

For illustration, a hypothetical $100,000 investment tracking the S&P 500 would decline approximately $8,600 during an 8.6% weekly index loss, before accounting for fees, dividends, and tracking differences.

That example does not represent the performance of any particular retirement account.

Actual investment results depend on portfolio composition, diversification, contribution timing, and other factors.

Investors with holdings that include bonds, cash, international equities, or other assets may experience different outcomes.

The consequences can also vary depending on an individual’s age and financial circumstances.

Individuals approaching retirement may face different considerations than younger workers who expect to remain invested for decades.

Market declines can be unsettling, but short-term price fluctuations do not automatically represent permanent investment losses.

Investors should evaluate their individual circumstances with qualified financial professionals before making significant decisions.

Could the Market Decline Hurt Consumer Spending?

A prolonged stock market downturn can potentially influence consumer confidence.

When households experience substantial declines in investment or retirement account values, some may become more cautious about discretionary spending.

Economists sometimes describe this relationship as the wealth effect.

Consumers who feel less financially secure may postpone purchases or reduce spending on travel, restaurants, entertainment, and other optional activities.

However, the strength of this effect varies considerably.

Employment, wages, inflation, household savings, and borrowing costs also influence spending decisions.

A stock market correction does not automatically cause consumers to reduce expenditures.

Nevertheless, the timing of the latest decline is noteworthy because it occurred immediately before Thanksgiving and the traditional holiday shopping season.

Retailers and economists will monitor consumer activity during Black Friday and the surrounding shopping period for additional evidence on household demand.

Strong spending could indicate that consumers remain resilient despite financial market uncertainty.

Weaker-than-expected activity could raise questions about confidence and economic growth.

Any conclusions will require broader economic evidence rather than relying on a single shopping event.

What the Sell-Off Could Mean for St. Louis

Although the stock market decline is national and international in scope, its potential consequences affect households and businesses throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The region includes major employers operating in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, transportation, and other industries influenced by broader economic conditions.

Local retirement investors may see account values decline as major stock indexes fall.

Business owners considering expansion may become more cautious if financial uncertainty persists.

Companies seeking outside financing could also encounter changing investment conditions.

For restaurants, retailers, and entertainment businesses, consumer confidence may matter most.

If households become concerned about their financial security, some could reduce discretionary spending.

That could influence restaurant traffic, retail purchases, travel, and other consumer activities.

However, there is currently insufficient evidence to conclude that Friday’s market decline has caused a measurable reduction in economic activity in the St. Louis area.

Regional economic performance depends on employment, wages, business investment, population trends, consumer demand, and numerous other factors.

The local consequences will become clearer if market weakness persists and begins influencing actual business decisions.

Is the Stock Market Entering a Bear Market?

The latest decline has raised questions about whether the current correction could develop into a bear market.

A stock market correction generally refers to a decline of at least 10% from a previous high.

A bear market typically involves a decline of at least 20%.

These definitions describe the magnitude of market declines rather than predict future performance.

The S&P 500 and Dow entered correction territory Friday.

However, that development does not mean either index will eventually enter a bear market.

Corrections can occur during otherwise healthy economic expansions.

They can also precede more substantial market declines.

Similarly, a stock market correction does not necessarily indicate that the economy is entering a recession.

A recession involves a broad deterioration in economic activity, while a market correction reflects declining securities prices.

The two developments can occur together, but they are not interchangeable.

Investors will need to monitor economic data, corporate earnings, employment conditions, and financial markets to determine whether the current downturn is worsening.

What Investors Will Watch During Thanksgiving Week

The coming week will provide another test of market confidence.

Investors will monitor inflation data, Federal Reserve policy expectations, corporate announcements, and developments involving major technology companies.

Artificial intelligence spending will remain an important issue.

Investors will be looking for evidence that technology companies can maintain revenue growth and generate acceptable returns from their infrastructure investments.

Treasury yields will also remain under scrutiny.

Further declines could reflect continued demand for defensive investments, while rising yields could create additional pressure on growth-stock valuations.

The VIX will provide another indication of expected market volatility.

Investors will also watch whether selling pressure remains concentrated in technology companies or spreads further across other sectors.

The Thanksgiving holiday will shorten the trading week.

U.S. stock exchanges will be closed Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving, with an early closing session scheduled for Friday, November 27.

Holiday trading conditions can affect liquidity, although a shortened schedule does not necessarily determine stock price direction.

Has Wall Street Overestimated Artificial Intelligence?

Perhaps the most important long-term question emerging from the sell-off is whether investors have assigned unrealistic financial expectations to artificial intelligence.

The technology continues to offer significant opportunities across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, education, transportation, and other industries.

However, technological progress does not guarantee that every company associated with an emerging industry will generate attractive investment returns.

Businesses must still compete for customers, control expenses, manage capital expenditures, and produce sustainable profits.

The market’s recent decline suggests that investors are becoming more demanding about those financial fundamentals.

Companies may face greater pressure to demonstrate measurable revenue growth, profitability, and returns on investment.

Rather than rewarding businesses primarily for their association with artificial intelligence, investors may increasingly focus on financial performance.

That change would not necessarily represent the end of the AI investment boom.

It could instead represent a transition toward more selective investment decisions.

Some companies may continue benefiting from strong demand for artificial intelligence products and services.

Others may struggle if expenses increase faster than revenue or if competition reduces profit margins.

The industry’s long-term economic importance and the short-term performance of AI-related stocks remain separate questions.

Wall Street Faces a Critical Test Heading Into 2027

Friday’s stock market collapse represents a significant change in investor sentiment heading into the final weeks of 2026.

The Nasdaq’s 10% weekly decline, the S&P 500’s entry into correction territory, and the severe losses in semiconductor companies demonstrate how quickly financial market expectations can change.

The decline has also spread across international markets, highlighting the global importance of artificial intelligence investment and advanced computing.

Nevertheless, the sell-off does not mean the American economy is entering a recession or that the artificial intelligence industry is facing a permanent decline.

Financial markets frequently experience periods of rapid adjustment when investors reassess valuations, earnings expectations, and economic risks.

The critical question is whether the current downturn remains primarily a financial market correction or begins influencing corporate investment, employment, consumer confidence, and broader economic activity.

For American households, business owners, and retirement investors, the coming weeks will be important.

Wall Street will be watching economic reports, Federal Reserve expectations, corporate earnings, and technology company announcements for evidence that selling pressure is stabilizing.

Until greater clarity emerges, the U.S. stock market faces elevated volatility and uncertainty as the country approaches the end of 2026.

Financial Disclaimer: STL.News publishes financial market coverage for general news, educational, and informational purposes only. Nothing in this article constitutes investment, financial, tax, or legal advice or a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security. Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Readers should consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions based on their individual circumstances.