US State Department – Sanctions on the Russian Government

State Department Actions to Promote Accountability and Impose Costs on the Russian Government for Putin’s Aggression against Ukraine
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:
The Department of State is taking additional actions to hold accountable those engaged in human rights abuses, to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR), and to degrade the Kremlin’s ability to support Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and fund its war of aggression.
Visa Restrictions
Today, the Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote individual accountability for human rights abuses, to include:
- A new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to Russian Federation military officials and Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine, including in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” or “Luhansk People’s Republic.” Family members of those who fall under the policy will also be ineligible for visas.
- Action to impose visa restrictions on 2,596 members of the Russian Federation military and 13 Belarusian military officials pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.
- Designation of three Belarusian officials, Dzmitry Paulichenka, Yury Sivakov, and Viktar Sheiman, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights. Under this authority, immediate family members are also ineligible for entry to the United States, to include Viktar Sheiman’s wife, Elena Sheiman, and his adult son, Sergei Sheiman.
Targeting Russia’s Maritime Sector
The GoR leverages maritime shipping and other marine sector companies to advance its strategic aims, including by supporting the resupply of its troops and the continuation of its occupation of Crimea, and exploiting and exporting energy reserves. The Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense’s shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO, which has been involved in Russia’s illegal seizure and occupation of Crimea since 2014, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment for the GoR. The Department of State also took action against vessels these maritime shipping companies have an interest in with the addition of 69 vessels to the Department of the Treasury’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. The Department of State is also designating one maritime engineering company that works with the GoR and Russian state-owned entities. This action serves as a warning to private Russian companies that those who support Putin’s war machine risk severe costs.
ENTITES DESIGNATED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT
- Oboronlogistika OOO is a Russian shipping company that operates within the Russian Ministry of Defense’s military-construction complex. The main objectives of Oboronlogistika OOO are to guarantee the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding transportation, storage, and production of military and special purpose goods. Oboronlogistika OOO is the Russian Ministry of Defense’s sole provider of troop transport to certain regions of Russia. Oboronlogistika OOO is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Following Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014, the GoR issued a decree defining Oboronlogistika OOO as the sole provider of transportation services for the Russian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of cargo to Russian-occupied Crimea. Three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- SC South LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, SC South LLC is a subsidiary of Oboronlogistika OOO and SC South LLC delivers cargo for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company, a Russian maritime shipping company, performs services for Russia’s Ministry of Defense, including according to orders from Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company’s vessels transport tanks and other military equipment for Russia’s military, and the company participates in and supports Russian military exercises. Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy and because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- Transmorflot LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned and managed by Transmorflot LLC transport weapons for the GoR. Sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- M Leasing LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned by M Leasing LLC transport weapons for the GoR. Three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- Marine Trans Shipping LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels managed by Marine Trans Shipping LLC transport weapons for the GoR. One vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest is blocked as a result of this action.
- Nord Project LLC Transport Company, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned and managed by Nord Project LLC Transport Company transport weapons for the GoR. Fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
- Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Fertoing (“OOO Fertoing”), a Russian maritime engineering company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Fertoing performs a large amount of work in the fields of complex marine surveys, navigational, hydrographic and underwater technical support for the construction and operation of facilities for subsea production complexes, offshore, river, and pipeline transport for state-owned entities, and projects on the behalf of the GoR.
VESSELS IDENTIFIED AS BLOCKED PROPERTY
The three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL NAME: Sparta II
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9160994
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7260
VESSEL NAME: Ambal
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8807416
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 20729
VESSEL: MARIA E
VESSEL NAME FKA: Maria
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9617923
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL TYPE: Passenger
VESSEL FLAG: Togo
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3069
The four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Pizhma
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8814354
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3466
VESSEL: Sparta
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9268710
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8831
VESSEL: Sparta III
VESSEL AKA: Ursa Major
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9538892
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12679
VESSEL: Sparta IV
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9743033
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7522
The twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL NAME: Belomorskiy
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8305781
VESSEL TYPE: Dredger
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2628
VESSEL NAME: Chizhovka
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8730455
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 745
VESSEL NAME: Dvinskiy Zaliv
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8922486
VESSEL TYPE: Dredger
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2081
VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Trubin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8502080
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6418
VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Veshnyakov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8502107
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6418
VESSEL NAME: Iohann Mahmastal
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8603406
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6395
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Kokovin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9279422
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2474
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Ryntsyn
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8618073
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2601
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Sakharov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9279434
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2474
VESSEL NAME: Kholmogory
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9109081
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2986
VESSEL NAME: Lapominka
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8928143
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 643
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Brilin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904408
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo Ship
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kottsov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904410
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kraskovskiy
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904458
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Makarin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904379
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3178
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pustoshnyy
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904422
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pyatlin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904434
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Yartsev
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904367
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mikhail Lomonosov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9216482
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2990
VESSEL NAME: S. Kuznetsov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9210359
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6204
VESSEL NAME: Siyanie Severa
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9250385
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6577
VESSEL NAME: SMP Arkhangelsk
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9240550
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7752
VESSEL NAME: SMP Novodvinsk
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9398046
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 4106
VESSEL NAME: SMP Severodvinsk
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9376440
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 4106
VESSEL NAME: Teriberka
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8931748
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: MMSI 273913200
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 643
VESSEL NAME: Triton
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 7236141
VESSEL TYPE: Tug
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 161
VESSEL NAME: Viktor Zabelin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9210256
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6204
The sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Anastasiia
VESSEL FKA: Viktoria Shain
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9349291
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Askar-sarydzha
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9082142
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Etim Emin
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700010
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Gasret Aliev
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9083330
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Genrikh Gasanov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9083196
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Kompozitor Gasanov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8606628
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 6894
VESSEL: Lady D
VESSEL FKA: Maliy B.S.
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9349289
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Lady Mariia
VESSEL FKA: Stella-Maria
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9220641
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8831
VESSEL: Lady R
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9161003
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 7260
VESSEL: Maia-1
VESSEL FKA: Neptun
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9358010
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Olga
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700046
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Port Olya-1
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9481922
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878
VESSEL: Port Olya-2
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9481881
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878
VESSEL: Rasul Gamzatov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8861058
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Sona
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700060
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Valentin Emirov
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8866591
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4110
The three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Adler
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9179854
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811
VESSEL: Angara
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9179842
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811
VESSEL: Ascalon
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9198226
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8821
The vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest that is blocked as a result of this action is:
VESSEL: Polar Rock
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9116632
VESSEL TYPE: Crude Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 56924
The fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: ENISEY
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9079169
VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 27078
VESSEL: NP DIKSON
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9255270
VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 15980
VESSEL: NP DUDINKA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9183831
VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 14400
VESSEL: RZK CONSTANTA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8711289
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7095
VESSEL: SEVERNIY PROECT
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9202053
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 13066
VESSEL: SIBERIA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9239458
VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 17665
VESSEL: TAIBOLA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9086253
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TAIMYR
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8821797
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TAMBEY
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9014872
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TERIBERKA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081291
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: MMSI 273211090
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TERSKIY BEREG
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081368
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TIKSY
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8821802
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TURUKHAN
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081332
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: UTRENNIY
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9347059
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936
VESSEL: SABETTA
VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9347061
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936
SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS
The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add the entities and vessels above to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.