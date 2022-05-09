US State Department – Sanctions on the Russian Government

State Department Actions to Promote Accountability and Impose Costs on the Russian Government for Putin’s Aggression against Ukraine

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State is taking additional actions to hold accountable those engaged in human rights abuses, to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR), and to degrade the Kremlin’s ability to support Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and fund its war of aggression.

Visa Restrictions

Today, the Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote individual accountability for human rights abuses, to include:

A new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to Russian Federation military officials and Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine, including in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” or “Luhansk People’s Republic.” Family members of those who fall under the policy will also be ineligible for visas.

Action to impose visa restrictions on 2,596 members of the Russian Federation military and 13 Belarusian military officials pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.

Designation of three Belarusian officials, Dzmitry Paulichenka, Yury Sivakov, and Viktar Sheiman, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights. Under this authority, immediate family members are also ineligible for entry to the United States, to include Viktar Sheiman’s wife, Elena Sheiman, and his adult son, Sergei Sheiman.

Targeting Russia’s Maritime Sector

The GoR leverages maritime shipping and other marine sector companies to advance its strategic aims, including by supporting the resupply of its troops and the continuation of its occupation of Crimea, and exploiting and exporting energy reserves. The Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense’s shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO, which has been involved in Russia’s illegal seizure and occupation of Crimea since 2014, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment for the GoR. The Department of State also took action against vessels these maritime shipping companies have an interest in with the addition of 69 vessels to the Department of the Treasury’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. The Department of State is also designating one maritime engineering company that works with the GoR and Russian state-owned entities. This action serves as a warning to private Russian companies that those who support Putin’s war machine risk severe costs.

ENTITES DESIGNATED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT

Oboronlogistika OOO is a Russian shipping company that operates within the Russian Ministry of Defense’s military-construction complex. The main objectives of Oboronlogistika OOO are to guarantee the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding transportation, storage, and production of military and special purpose goods. Oboronlogistika OOO is the Russian Ministry of Defense’s sole provider of troop transport to certain regions of Russia. Oboronlogistika OOO is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Following Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014, the GoR issued a decree defining Oboronlogistika OOO as the sole provider of transportation services for the Russian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of cargo to Russian-occupied Crimea. Three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

SC South LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, SC South LLC is a subsidiary of Oboronlogistika OOO and SC South LLC delivers cargo for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company, a Russian maritime shipping company, performs services for Russia’s Ministry of Defense, including according to orders from Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company’s vessels transport tanks and other military equipment for Russia’s military, and the company participates in and supports Russian military exercises. Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy and because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

Transmorflot LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned and managed by Transmorflot LLC transport weapons for the GoR. Sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

M Leasing LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned by M Leasing LLC transport weapons for the GoR. Three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

Marine Trans Shipping LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels managed by Marine Trans Shipping LLC transport weapons for the GoR. One vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest is blocked as a result of this action.

Nord Project LLC Transport Company, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, vessels owned and managed by Nord Project LLC Transport Company transport weapons for the GoR. Fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Fertoing (“OOO Fertoing”), a Russian maritime engineering company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Fertoing performs a large amount of work in the fields of complex marine surveys, navigational, hydrographic and underwater technical support for the construction and operation of facilities for subsea production complexes, offshore, river, and pipeline transport for state-owned entities, and projects on the behalf of the GoR.

VESSELS IDENTIFIED AS BLOCKED PROPERTY

The three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL NAME: Sparta II

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9160994

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7260

VESSEL NAME: Ambal

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8807416

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 20729

VESSEL: MARIA E

VESSEL NAME FKA: Maria

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9617923

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL TYPE: Passenger

VESSEL FLAG: Togo

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3069

The four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Pizhma

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8814354

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3466

VESSEL: Sparta

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9268710

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8831

VESSEL: Sparta III

VESSEL AKA: Ursa Major

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9538892

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12679

VESSEL: Sparta IV

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9743033

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7522

The twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL NAME: Belomorskiy

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8305781

VESSEL TYPE: Dredger

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2628

VESSEL NAME: Chizhovka

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8730455

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 745

VESSEL NAME: Dvinskiy Zaliv

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8922486

VESSEL TYPE: Dredger

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2081

VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Trubin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8502080

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6418

VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Veshnyakov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8502107

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6418

VESSEL NAME: Iohann Mahmastal

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8603406

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6395

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Kokovin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9279422

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2474

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Ryntsyn

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8618073

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2601

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Sakharov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9279434

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2474

VESSEL NAME: Kholmogory

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9109081

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2986

VESSEL NAME: Lapominka

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8928143

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 643

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Brilin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904408

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo Ship

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kottsov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904410

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kraskovskiy

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904458

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Makarin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904379

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3178

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pustoshnyy

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904422

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pyatlin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904434

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Yartsev

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8904367

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mikhail Lomonosov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9216482

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 2990

VESSEL NAME: S. Kuznetsov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9210359

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6204

VESSEL NAME: Siyanie Severa

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9250385

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6577

VESSEL NAME: SMP Arkhangelsk

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9240550

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7752

VESSEL NAME: SMP Novodvinsk

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9398046

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 4106

VESSEL NAME: SMP Severodvinsk

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9376440

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 4106

VESSEL NAME: Teriberka

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8931748

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: MMSI 273913200

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 643

VESSEL NAME: Triton

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 7236141

VESSEL TYPE: Tug

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 161

VESSEL NAME: Viktor Zabelin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9210256

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 6204

The sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Anastasiia

VESSEL FKA: Viktoria Shain

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9349291

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Askar-sarydzha

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9082142

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Etim Emin

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700010

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Gasret Aliev

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9083330

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Genrikh Gasanov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9083196

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Kompozitor Gasanov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8606628

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 6894

VESSEL: Lady D

VESSEL FKA: Maliy B.S.

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9349289

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Lady Mariia

VESSEL FKA: Stella-Maria

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9220641

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8831

VESSEL: Lady R

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9161003

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 7260

VESSEL: Maia-1

VESSEL FKA: Neptun

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9358010

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Olga

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700046

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Port Olya-1

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9481922

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878

VESSEL: Port Olya-2

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9481881

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878

VESSEL: Rasul Gamzatov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8861058

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Sona

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8700060

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Valentin Emirov

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8866591

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4110

The three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Adler

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9179854

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811

VESSEL: Angara

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9179842

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811

VESSEL: Ascalon

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9198226

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8821

The vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest that is blocked as a result of this action is:

VESSEL: Polar Rock

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9116632

VESSEL TYPE: Crude Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 56924

The fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: ENISEY

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9079169

VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 27078

VESSEL: NP DIKSON

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9255270

VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 15980

VESSEL: NP DUDINKA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9183831

VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 14400

VESSEL: RZK CONSTANTA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8711289

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7095

VESSEL: SEVERNIY PROECT

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9202053

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 13066

VESSEL: SIBERIA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9239458

VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 17665

VESSEL: TAIBOLA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9086253

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TAIMYR

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8821797

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TAMBEY

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9014872

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TERIBERKA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081291

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: MMSI 273211090

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TERSKIY BEREG

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081368

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TIKSY

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 8821802

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TURUKHAN

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9081332

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: UTRENNIY

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9347059

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936

VESSEL: SABETTA

VESSEL REGISTRATION IDENTIFICATION: IMO 9347061

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add the entities and vessels above to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.