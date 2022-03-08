US State Department on The NagaWorld Strike

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On International Women’s Day, we recognize the courage of women union leaders in Cambodia who have bravely led their union at the NagaWorld casino and hotel complex in standing up for the rights of their fellow workers.

Cambodian authorities have detained seven of the women union leaders since December of last year, charging them with incitement for leading a peaceful strike to demand that terminated workers be reinstated.

The United States has serious concerns about the use of criminal charges against those peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly. We urge Cambodian authorities to release all detained unionists, drop the charges against them, and move to constructively resolve their dispute.