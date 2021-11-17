US State Department on Service of Judge Theodor Meron

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States joins the international community in expressing deep appreciation for the long and distinguished service of Judge Theodor Meron, who retires today as a judge on the roster of the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT). Since his appointment as judge at the Appeals Chambers of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), Judge Meron has demonstrated the highest professional standards and unsurpassed commitment to seeking justice for atrocity crimes. Throughout his service, including as President of the ICTY and of the IRMCT, and his distinguished prior career, Judge Meron has upheld the highest standards of fairness, judicial independence, and commitment to the rule of law. He has contributed immeasurably to securing justice and accountability for some of humanity’s most tragic and heinous atrocities. The fields of international law and human rights are forever marked by his many contributions, and we wish him health and happiness in his ongoing pursuits.