US State Department On Republic of Korea’s Chuseok Holiday

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish Koreans across the globe a safe and joyous Chuseok.

While this year’s celebrations will continue to be muted, our experience through the pandemic has reinforced the importance of family and friendship. On the occasion of Chuseok, we give thanks for all that we have and look forward to a prosperous year ahead.

The enduring alliance and friendship between the American and Korean people is built upon our shared democratic values and our commitment to work together to address the most pressing challenges of the 21st Century, and the steadfast U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance is essential for promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.

On this Chuseok holiday, I extend my warmest of greetings to the Korean people.