US State Department on Oman National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a joyous National Day to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said and the people of the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman and the United States share the common goal of creating a better future for the next generation. Our countries share 50 years of a historic friendship, partnership, and cooperation. That partnership includes cooperation on free trade, environmental conservation, education, and many other issues. In all of these areas, the United States is proud to work with Oman. We look forward to strengthening our economic, security, and cultural collaboration in the years to come.

My best wishes to the people of Oman for a happy National Day and a peaceful, prosperous year ahead.