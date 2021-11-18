19.7 C
US State Department on Latvia National Day

By Maryam Shah
US State Department on Latvia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Latvia as you celebrate the 103rd anniversary of your independence.

Latvia is a strong NATO Ally and partner in protecting liberty and freedom around the globe.  The United States values its friendship with Latvia and looks forward to continuing our close cooperation in promoting democracy, advancing human rights, and building more secure and prosperous environments for our citizens.

We also recognize and applaud Latvia’s journey since 1991, when thousands of Latvians peacefully took to the streets of Riga to defend and restore their nation’s independence. Thirty years later, we take pride in addressing threats to our security and democracies, together.  In that spirit, we commend you for hosting the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Riga later this month and for your commitments to the Summit for Democracy.  Our shared values and vibrant people-to-people ties will ensure our friendship remains strong and enduring in the years to come.

On this special day, I send best wishes to all Latvians for a successful year ahead.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

