US State Department On Civilian Deaths in Mali

Civilian Deaths in Mali

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States was deeply saddened to learn of the violence in the Bandiagara and Gao regions of Mali this past weekend, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 civilians. This development comes at a time when ongoing violence in Ménaka has also killed numerous civilians and displaced thousands more. The United States stands with the Malian people in the face of these grotesque acts of violence against civilian populations, and our thoughts are with the families of those killed. We wish a swift recovery to those injured, and we will continue to work with Mali’s accountable international partners to build a brighter and more peaceful future for all Malians.