US State Department on Burma Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my support for the people of Burma as they celebrate their Independence Day on January 4.

We honor the people of Burma who are striving to restore an inclusive path to democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for all people in the country. The United States remains committed to the people of Burma, who will not give up hope for a better future, even as they suffer horrific abuses by the regime. We reiterate our call for the military regime to cease immediately the use of violence, release all those unjustly detained, and return Burma’s path to a genuine and inclusive democracy.