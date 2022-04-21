US State Department on Anzac Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I am honored to commemorate Anzac Day this April 25, 2022, together with all Australians and New Zealanders.

Today we honor the memory of the heroes of Gallipoli and pay tribute to all those who served, and currently serve, in the defense forces of Australia and New Zealand. These brave men and women fought courageously to defend freedom and democracy, and we are forever grateful.

We, too, will remember them.

More than a century after that fateful battle, the United States remains a proud partner of Australia and New Zealand. Together, our democracies will continue to advance prosperity, security, and liberty in the Indo-Pacific in the century to come.

I send the highest regards and appreciation for our abiding and deep friendship to all Australians and New Zealanders on this historic day.