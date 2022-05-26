US State Department Offers Reward for Information

Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Two Kenyan Nationals to Justice

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State is offering rewards of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of two fugitive Kenyan nationals, Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, for participating in, or conspiring to participate in, transnational organized crime. Ahmed has been charged in the United States with wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act and with conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Lacey Act. Fugitives Ahmed and Saleh have also been charged in the United States with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Additionally, Ahmed is charged in Uganda and Kenya with violations of the Uganda Wildlife Act, the Kenya Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, and the Kenya East Africa Customs Act.

Any information in response to the reward offer regarding Ahmed or Saleh should be directed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at +1-844-FWS-TIPS (+1-844-397-8477), Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations at +254(0)80072220 or by email at FWS_TIPS@fws.gov.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). The TOCRP and Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) have helped bring more than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice since the inception of the NRP in 1986. The Department has paid more than $135 million in rewards under these programs for information leading to apprehensions and convictions.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs manages the TOCRP in close coordination with federal law enforcement partners and other U.S. government agencies. These actions demonstrate the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts to bring transnational criminals to justice.