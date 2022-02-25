US State Department – Kuwait National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, it is my distinct pleasure to extend to you and the Kuwaiti people congratulations on the occasion of your National and Liberation days, February 25 and 26, respectively.

It was a pleasure to visit you in Kuwait last July and to host you in Washington, D.C. last month for the fifth round of our U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue. The United States holds our relationship with Kuwait in the highest regard, and I am pleased that we have strengthened our ties even more over the past year. Thank you again for your generous support during the evacuation of vulnerable individuals from Afghanistan – your support saved lives. I look forward to our continued cooperation to build prosperity, peace, and security in the region and around the world as we enter our seventh decade of enduring partnership.

I wish the people of Kuwait best wishes and prosperity in the coming year.